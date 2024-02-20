TransPerfect's GlobalLink/Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Integration Adds 30+ Global Brands in 2023

Multilingual Content Management Tool to Be Spotlighted in 2024 Adobe Summit Session Featuring Micron Technology and Terumo Medical Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business, today announced that in 2023, more than 30 leading global brands—including Arlo Technologies, AGCO Corporation, Accor S.A., and Turning Stone Resort Casino—implemented the company's GlobalLink translation management system (TMS) integrated with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to automate the creation and maintenance of their global enterprise content. The integration enables customers to leverage GlobalLink's translation workflow management from within the user interface of multiple Adobe applications such as Experience Manager, Marketo Engage, and Commerce, simplifying the process of creating, deploying, and managing content in any language.

TransPerfect is a Gold-level technology partner in the Adobe Exchange Program with more than 180 shared customers and 15 years of collaboration. As a Gold-level sponsor of this year's Adobe Summit, TransPerfect will host a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 27 at 4:00 PM PST with leaders from Micron Technology and Terumo Medical Corporation about how enterprise brands can adapt to better meet customer needs, develop best practices for implementing a country-first strategy, and enable scale through translation automation while simultaneously meeting specific regional needs. Adobe Summit registrants can learn more in the Adobe Summit session catalog or by visiting TransPerfect at Booth #471 in the Partner Pavilion.

GlobalLink's integration with Adobe provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. By combining Adobe and GlobalLink, users can manage translations with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead, streamlining management and centralizing control of the customer experience anywhere in the world.

GlobalLink's integration with Adobe Experience Manager enables organizations to:

Configure scheduled or on-demand translations within AEM's user interface Rewrite links outside of the translation process Receive support for AEM's live copy inheritance cancellation Leverage both neural machine translation and human translation to tailor workflows for specific content selections Choose and manage internal or external translation vendors View a centralized dashboard for KPIs, such as translation spend, turnaround time, and more Maximize internal productivity by reducing IT and project management overhead

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "The GlobalLink/AEM integration has become a full-service solution for managing global content across a variety of Adobe products. We are thrilled to have served more than 180 joint customers during our 15-year partnership with Adobe, and we look forward to seeing where our collaboration will lead next."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. From offices in over 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect