TransphobiaIsASin Honored For Best Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the Inaugural Anthem Awards

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been announced that the Black Trans Prayer Book is a finalist in the Inaugural Anthem Awards for their #TransphobiaIsASin Campaign. Anthem Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation) and more!

#TransphobiaIsASin is an Anthem Award Finalist

This annual social media campaign, #TransphobiaIsASin, was launched by the Black Trans Prayer Book's Co-Directors, J Mase III and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi. It has been bringing attention to religious violence impacting Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Expansive people globally (especially those that are Black, Brown and/or Indigenous.)

When asked what it means for their campaign to be a finalist, Dane remarked, "In very many ways, it provides an opportunity for the campaign to reach even more people. As we continue to witness the constant attack on Trans people, it is important that we resist in the ways we can and cultivate a reality in which this violence is seen for just what it is, unjust."

Mase added, "For us, this is a moment to make it clear that honoring Trans people, in our fullness, means participating in a world where we can disrupt and end violence against targeted communities. So far, we have had thousands of people across 5 continents come together on Jan 15th for the last few years, to tell the truth about Trans people and the ways that religious violence impacts us."

Join J Mase III & Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi for a training called, "All That DEI & Still No Reparations?!?! for institutional representatives" later this month here . The Anthem Awards will be announcing 2022 winners on Tuesday, February 15th.

