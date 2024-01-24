TRANSPHORM MERGER ALERT: Shareholders Concerned About Sale to Renesas Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP About Ongoing Investigation

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $5.10 per share acquisition of Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN) to Renesas Electronics Corporation. Julie & Holleman believes the deal price may be unfair and has identified potential conflicts of interest.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/transphorm/ to submit your contact information.

Transphorm is a global leader in the new wave of semiconductors. It designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability gallium nitride ("GaN") semiconductors, an emerging technology that could replace traditional silicon-based semiconductors. Transphorm is an industry leader, causing Wall Street analysts to establish stock targets as high as $8 per share.

On January 11, 2024, Transphorm announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Renesas for $5.10 per share. When the acquisition closes, which is expected in the second half of 2024, current Transphorm shareholders will lose their stock in exchange for the sale price.

Julie & Holleman, a firm with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation, is concerned not only about the unfair price being offered, but also about potential conflicts of interest. In particular, private equity behemoth KKR owns approximately 38.6% of Transphorm and may have interests that conflict with other shareholders' interests.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses exclusively on shareholder litigation. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP