Transpire Bio Expands Access and Innovation in Inhalation Therapies with New Research and Manufacturing Facility

Transpire Bio

30 Oct, 2023

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Weston, will help further solidify Florida as a global leader in biosciences

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpire Bio, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, was joined by local and state elected officials and industry leaders to celebrate the opening of its new research facility and global headquarters in Weston. Transpire Bio is committed to harnessing the power of inhaled drug delivery to improve patient access and to develop innovative treatments where current therapeutic options are lacking.

"Transpire Bio is motivated by the opportunity to make a lasting impact on patients' lives when it comes to inhaled therapies," says Xian-Ming Zeng Ph.D., CEO of Transpire Bio. "Our mission is to develop generic and innovative inhalation products to improve patient access to essential medicines and address unmet medical needs."

The company's leadership team has over 150 combined years of experience and will be developing inhalation medicines for conditions including asthma, COPD, and diseases of the central nervous system. 

"I am very pleased that Transpire Bio is showing its commitment to Florida by developing a biomanufacturing workforce in Weston, and my hope is, it will further establish South Florida at the forefront of the life sciences industry," said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Transpire Bio selected Broward County for its new facility location because of the rapidly emerging biomedical hub in the region. By creating over 50 new jobs over the next 24 months, Transpire Bio will contribute to Florida's innovation economy and pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce. The new site is a research and development facility and will include finished product manufacturing for development purposes.

"The work that the Transpire Bio team of scientists and engineers will complete is extremely specialized and advanced," says the Mayor of Weston, Margaret Brown. "With my experience as the past Executive Director of the COPD Foundation, I know how critical it is to accurately create and deliver drugs to specific sites of action within the respiratory tract. I appreciate that this expertise has found its home in Weston."

Established in 2022, Transpire Bio's understanding of the complexities of inhaled drug-device products will allow them to advance inhalation therapies and improve the health of people around the globe.

For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

About Transpire Bio
Transpire Bio Inc. is a US-based, development-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. The mission of Transpire Bio is to harness the power of inhaled drug delivery to improve patient access to important therapies and develop treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio develops multiple inhaled approaches, including metered-dose inhalers, soft-mist inhalers, and dry powder inhalers. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com, [email protected] +1 954.908.2233. 

