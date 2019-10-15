Transplace Turns to RFPIO to Streamline RFP Response Processes

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO, the leader in cloud-based RFP response management software, today announced that Transplace, the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, has selected the RFPIO response management platform to address the challenge of managing growing volumes of increasingly complex RFPs. Transplace will also be using RFPIO for other response projects including requests for information, security questionnaires and other one-off questionnaires.

In evaluating RFP response management software solutions, a key goal for Transplace was to find a platform that would allow it to better manage the growing volumes of RFPs and improve efficiency and productivity by streamlining its response process. The company anticipates decreasing the average time required to complete response projects from around 40 hours currently to less than 20 hours per project.

After a thorough evaluation process, Transplace selected RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform as its one-stop RFP and questionnaire response solution. Among the key factors in the decision were RFPIO's superior usability and powerful response library that makes it easy to locate content for use in preparing responses. Also playing an important role in the selection was RFPIO's unlimited user licensing model so that Transplace can easily expand use cases to a broader audience within the company.

"In our evaluation of RFP response software offerings, RFPIO clearly stood out for having the most intuitive and efficient user interface of all the platforms considered," said Vincent Chiodo, Chief Commercial Officer, Transplace. "We rolled-out this platform in July and RFPIO has quickly proven its value by significantly cutting the time involved with responding to RFPs. We've also taken advantage of RFPIO's integration with Salesforce.com. We're excited about what we've seen so far and are confident that we made the right choice with RFPIO."

In addition to a core of 20 users, Transplace anticipates that RFPIO will be used by over 40 users initially with plans to expand to other divisions.

"The goals that Transplace expects to achieve in terms of streamlining its response process are 100% achievable with the right platform and management commitment in place," said Ganesh Shankar, co-founder and chief executive officer of RFPIO. "We look forward to helping Transplace achieve these goals and establishing a long-term relationship that helps to fuel the company's ongoing success."

For more information about RFPIO and its cloud-based RFP response management platform, go to https://www.rfpio.com/ and watch a video about how RFPIO works.

About RFPIO

RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform, the industry's first AI-enabled solution, is trusted by companies around the world and across industries to facilitate a more efficient RFx response process. The solution's dynamic answer library provides centralized content and a collaboration hub. Robust, bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect instantly to people and content. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes RFP response efficient and effective. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Siemens, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

SOURCE RFPIO

Related Links

http://www.rfpio.com

