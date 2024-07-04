Transplant Box Market size is set to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transplant box market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in transplant box. However, shortage of organ donors poses a challenge. Key market players include Accord Healthcare Ltd., BioLife Solutions Inc., BioSpherix Ltd., dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Preservation Solution Inc., Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., Transplant Systems Pty. Ltd., and XVIVO Perfusion AB.

Transplant Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2397.1 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Accord Healthcare Ltd., BioLife Solutions Inc., BioSpherix Ltd., dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Preservation Solution Inc., Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., Transplant Systems Pty. Ltd., and XVIVO Perfusion AB

Market Driver

Transplant boxes are essential for preserving and transporting organs, ensuring their viability during the critical process of transplantation. Innovations in materials and design enhance their functionality and performance. Advanced insulation materials like aerogels and vacuum-insulated panels improve temperature control, minimizing thermal fluctuations. Smart technologies and sensors enable real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and pressure. Customized transplant boxes, produced using 3D printing, offer superior protection and stability. RFID tags or barcodes facilitate accurate tracking and traceability throughout the supply chain. These advancements not only enhance organ preservation and transportation but also improve operational efficiency, safety, and quality assurance, driving growth in the global transplant box market.

Transplant boxes are gaining significance in the healthcare industry due to the rising incidence of multiple organ failure and chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases, liver ailments, and urological diseases. NGO initiatives and organ donation drives are promoting organ transplantation as a solution to mortality and morbidity caused by end-stage liver disease, acute liver failure, and other health issues. The geriatric and aging population's increased need for organ transplant procedures due to conditions like coronary heart disease and hypertension is driving market growth. Normothermic Machine Perfusion and smart technologies like machine learning and data analytics are streamlining transplantation processes, securing regulatory approval from health authorities and transplantation organizations. The kidney segment dominates the market due to high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Transplant boxes facilitate real-time organ transport and tracking from donor site to recipient hospital, reducing mortality and morbidity. Organ transplant diagnostics and IoT-enabled monitoring systems are essential components of this market, ensuring optimal organ health during transport. Healthcare expenditure on transplant procedures and medical tourism are major market drivers. Cardiovascular ailments, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and cancer are other conditions where transplant boxes play a crucial role. The market is expected to grow further with continuous advancements in technology and clinical studies.

Market Challenges

• The transplant market involves the replacement of defective organs with healthy ones from donors to save lives. Organs are specialized structures that perform specific functions, but they can deteriorate due to various disease conditions. The increasing need for organ transplants due to organ failure is a significant trend in healthcare. However, the shortage of organ donors is causing a major challenge, leading to long waiting times and even fatalities. In the US, someone is added to the waiting list every ten minutes, and nearly 20 people die daily while waiting. This issue is negatively impacting the growth of the transplant box market, which is expected to hamper its expansion during the forecast period.

• The transplant box market faces significant challenges in providing life-saving organ transplants for international patients. Kidney, liver, heart, lung transplants are essential for those suffering from kidney diseases and failures, high blood sugar levels, and diminished kidney function. However, the availability of donor organs is a major concern. International organizations face hurdles in organ procurement due to invasive surgeries and long waiting times. High-acuity patients, such as those with heart failure, sepsis, and advanced-stage kidney disease, require immediate attention. Elderly populations and those with chronic conditions further complicate the situation. Healthcare organizations must focus on organ preservation and transplant procedures to increase success rates. Telemedicine and remote transplant techniques offer potential solutions to reduce waiting times and expand access to transplant services. Donors and hospitals play a crucial role in addressing the organ shortage. Successful transplantation relies on efficient organ procurement and careful matching between donors and recipients.

Segment Overview

This transplant box market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Kidney

1.2 Liver

1.3 Heart

1.4 Lung

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Transplant centers

2.3 Research laboratories Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Kidney- The Transplant Box Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing organ transplantation procedures worldwide. Key players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Fresenius Medical Care. They provide solutions for preserving and transporting organs, ensuring their viability during the transplant process. These companies invest in research and development to improve their products and expand their offerings. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the rising number of transplant patients and advancements in medical technology.

Research Analysis

Transplant boxes play a crucial role in preserving organs during transportation from the donor site to the recipient hospital. Multiple organ failure and chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and mortality and morbidity from these conditions necessitate the need for organ transplants. NGO initiatives and healthcare organizations are working towards reducing waiting times and increasing the success rate of transplants. The transport system for organs involves a container that maintains optimal temperature and humidity conditions for preservation. Organs, such as donor livers, are carefully procured and transported to the recipient hospital. The transplant procedure involves rigorous diagnostics to ensure compatibility and health assessment of both donor and recipient. Healthcare expenditure on transplant diagnostics and organ preservation is significant, especially for cardiovascular ailments. Organ transplants offer a second chance at life for many, but the waiting times can be long, making the need for efficient and effective transport systems even more crucial.

Market Research Overview

Transplant boxes play a crucial role in preserving organs during transportation from donor sites to recipient hospitals. Multiple organ failure due to chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, liver ailments, and urological diseases, among others, necessitate organ transplantation. NGO initiatives and organ donation drives aim to increase the number of potential donors. Normothermic Machine Perfusion and innovative non-invasive treatments are advancing organ preservation. Regulatory approval from health authorities and transplantation organizations is essential for the use of transplant boxes. The geriatric and aging population, with conditions like coronary heart disease and end-stage liver disease, are significant beneficiaries. Data analytics and machine learning help assess organ suitability. Real-time tracking and IoT-enabled monitoring systems ensure safe organ transport. Chronic diseases like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cancer drive healthcare expenditure, making transplant diagnostics and procedures increasingly important. Organ procurement organizations facilitate the transplantation process, while international organizations promote public awareness through campaigns, television and radio advertisements, social media outreach, and community events. The kidney segment dominates the market due to high incidences of kidney diseases and failures. Statistics show that cardiovascular ailments, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sepsis are leading causes of mortality and morbidity. Transplant centers cater to high-acuity patients requiring invasive surgeries.

