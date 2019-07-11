Transplant Diagnostic Market to Gain US$ 1,289.3 Million, Advances in Biomarkers for Preventing Allograft Injury Open New Directions in Industry - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid advances have been made in diagnostics — an array of screening and techniques for managing transplant rejection. The drive for the transplant diagnostic market has gained strength continually from intensifying need for ensuring longevity of the transplanted organs, especially in patients with blood-related disorders and cancer. Range of histocompatibility (HLA) testing based on serological and molecular approaches have been in the transplant diagnostic market to prevent transplant rejection, mainly due to infectious diseases. The prospects are bright; according to a recent forecast put forth in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global transplant diagnostic market will clock a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018 – 2026.

Immunosuppressive Therapies for Solid Organ Transplant Gathers Steam

Continuous progress made in new genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic biomarkers has opened new directions for transplant diagnostics, world over. Their applications in identification of allograft injury will likely open a vast avenue in the next few years. A recent slew of molecular diagnostics in preventing allograft injury has shown a profound promise in the transplant diagnostic market. By 2026-end, the global worth of the market is projected to be nothing less than US$1,289.3 million.

Marked momentum in the transplant diagnostic market, globally, comes from the pressing need for immunosuppressive therapies for managing infections in solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients. The therapies are used increasingly in heart and kidney transplantation. Discovery of new varieties of HLA alleles in solid organ transplantation will likely keep the demand for immunosuppressive drugs and therapies increasingly lucrative.

Demand for Antibody-based Histocompatibility Test source of Colossal Revenues for Transplant Diagnostic Market

Advances in serology and cellular assays have broadened the scope of transplant immunology technologies. A range of other key technologies include real-time PCR and PCR-enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. On the other hand, non-molecular assays have also been contributing sizable revenues to the global transplant diagnostic market. Their potential in antibody-based histocompatibility test, especially for lymphocyte microcytotoxicity testing, has been stoking the popularity. According to a projection by TMR, the non-molecular assays segment will contribute to be the leading revenue generator until 2026.

Emerging Immunologic Complications in Kidney and Heart Transplants open Vast Avenue

Ever rising need among healthcare professionals and patients for improving the success of transplantation technique will support the rapid evolution of the transplant diagnostic market. Worldwide prevalence of kidney disorders, especially among older adults, growing incidence of pediatric transplantation surgery, are potential growth drivers for robust diagnostic approaches to transplantation. The demand has been further filliped by growing incidence of immunologic transplant complications. Severe types include multidrug-resistant infections and range of opportunistic infections.

Prominent Companies broaden Array of HLA Typing Tests

Some of the most popular applications of transplant diagnostics are in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, lung, and heart transplants, especially in developed regions. Developing regions, on the other hand, are not left behind. A fast emerging region in the transplant diagnostic market is Asia Pacific. Rising numbers of transplant centers and research programs have spurred the demand for better transplant diagnostics. Heightened awareness as well as affordability of transplantation procedures is driving opportunities in the Asia Pacific transplant diagnostic market. Growing uptake of immunomodulatory regimens in health care industries in emerging and developed economies will bolster the regional prospects.

Top players are pinning their hopes on geographic consolidation strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the transplant diagnostic market. Leading names include Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Several prominent players are focusing on expanding their offering of antibody detection products and HLA typing tests.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Transplant Diagnostic Market (Screening - Pre-Transplant Diagnostic, Post-Transplant Diagnostic; Technique - Molecular Assay, Non-Molecular Assay; Application - Stem Cell Transplantation, Solid Organ Transplantation (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lungs, Pancreas, Small Bowel); Product and Services - Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Software; End user - Hospital and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026."

