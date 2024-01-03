Transplant Diagnostics Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 2.3 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

The market for transplant diagnostics is growing because of an increased emphasis on early profiling during organ transplantation and an increase in the prevalence of chronic renal illnesses.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transplant diagnostics market was projected to attain US$ 1.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.3 billion by 2031.

Patients with chronic kidney disorders have a feasible and frequently chosen therapeutic option in transplantation. The worldwide transplant diagnostics market is expected to provide attractive prospects for research and development in noninvasive transplant diagnostic techniques, immunosuppressive drugs, and post-transplant care. Vendors are developing new tests and antigen products in order to broaden their range of offerings.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 1.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 2.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.7 % No. of Pages 295 Pages Segments covered Screening, Technique, Application, Product & Services, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

Organ harvesting is being encouraged by organizations all around the world, which is increasing the volume of organ donations.

The technique known as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has greatly impacted organ transplantation.

Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA), which are essential for immune system compatibility, may be high-resolution typed using NGS.

Transplant diagnostics market growth is anticipated to be constrained in the near future by the high prices of procedures including blood profiling, genomic profiling, and histocompatibility testing.

The use of specialized molecular diagnostic platforms for these operations results in exorbitant expenses.

Combining these technologies with conventional PCR/NGS equipment presents a number of difficulties.

Market Trends for Transplant Diagnostics

The term "chronic kidney disease" refers to a degenerative illness that affects over 10% of people worldwide. Women, the elderly, and individuals with diabetes mellitus and hypertension are more likely to have the illness. Adversities associated with chronic renal illnesses necessitate creative approaches to improve care.

When compared to long-term dialysis, kidney transplantation enhances quality of life. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney failure affects 661,000 Americans. The market for transplant diagnostics is expanding due to the rise in chronic renal disease patients.

The need for transplant diagnostics is increasing as early profiling during organ transplantation becomes more important. A thorough evaluation of several elements, such as genetic, molecular, and clinical indicators, is part of early profiling. It aids medical practitioners in creating transplant protocols and post-transplant care tailored to individual patients.

Global Market for Transplant Diagnostics: Regional Outlook

In 2022, North America held the majority of the share . An increase in funding for organ transplant research and development is driving the dynamics of the regional market. The National Institutes of Health reports that 735 million US dollars would be spent on transplant research in 2022. Furthermore, according to the Organ Donation Statistics, the United States performed more than 40,000 organ transplants in 2021.

The Europe transplant diagnostics market is expected to increase steadily throughout the course of the projected period, according to the most recent market projection. The market environment in Europe is being positively impacted by an increase in healthcare spending, the availability of more seamless applications for all transplantation procedures, and improved partnerships between donors and recipients.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Leading companies in the transplant diagnostics industry are developing technologies that enable precise evaluations of organ compatibility. To improve pre-transplant testing, industry leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Bio-Rad Laboratories concentrate on advanced molecular and genomics solutions. They create technology for PCR, high-throughput sequencing, and HLA typing to guarantee accurate donor-recipient matching.

Their portfolios are strengthened by smart acquisitions and partnerships, which make complete transplant diagnostics services possible. By offering state-of-the-art diagnostic instruments and encouraging developments in tailored medicine for organ transplantation, these pioneers in the field want to raise the success rates of transplants. The following companies are well-known participants in the global transplant diagnostics market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Agilent Technologies

Some of the key developments by the players in this market are:

Beton, Dickinson and Company stated in February 2023 that the BD Onclarity HPV Assay was authorized by the US FDA to be used in combination with the ThinPrep Pap Test.

to be used in combination with the ThinPrep Pap Test. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States approved Hologic's Aptima CMV Quant test in May 2022 . This assay measures the cytomegalovirus (CMV) viral load in patients who have had solid organ or stem cell transplants.

approved Hologic's Aptima CMV Quant test in . This assay measures the cytomegalovirus (CMV) viral load in patients who have had solid organ or stem cell transplants. Luminex's single antigen product, LIFECODES LSATM Class I and Class II Assays, and MIA FORA NGS EXPRESS HLA Typing Software were the two additional products that Immucor Inc. introduced to their transplant diagnostics portfolio in March 2022 .

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Screening

Pre-transplant Diagnostics

Post-transplant Diagnostics

Technique

Molecular Assay

Non-molecular Assay

Application

Solid Organ Transplantation Kidney Liver Heart Lungs Pancreas Small Bowel

Stem Cell Transplantation

Product & Services

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

End User

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

