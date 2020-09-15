Transplant Genomics And Viracor Present Clinical Symposia At TTS2020

MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the leading personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, and Viracor, one of the largest and most recognized infectious diseases testing laboratories in the United States, announce two clinical symposia to be presented at the 28th International Congress of The Transplantation Society ("TTS"), conducted virtually on September 17 and 18, 2020. These two satellite symposia will feature panels of distinguished thought leaders discussing their groundbreaking work on novel therapies targeted towards improving allograft longevity and patient health.

Drs. John Friedewald, MD, Robert B. Ettenger, MD, and Ethan Marin, MD, Ph.D. will present on Thursday, September 17, in a symposium entitled "Management of Kidney Transplant Patients Using TruGraf and TRAC for Surveillance." Dr. Friedewald will highlight the unique features of TruGraf - the only blood test approved by CMS for surveillance to rule out "silent" subclinical acute rejection (subAR) in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function, and the latest updates in improving the management of kidney transplant patient care with TruGraf. Dr. Ettenger will then share the potential of biomarker-guided monitoring to improve the clinical care of pediatric renal transplant patients. Dr. Marin will conclude this symposium by presenting a case study sharing how his center leveraged the powerful combination of donor-derived cell-free DNA and TruGraf testing.

Drs. Joshua Levitsky, MD, Kleiboeker, Ph.D., and Rajat Walia, MD will present on Friday, September 18, in a symposium entitled "Innovative Diagnostics for Improved Transplant Outcomes." Dr. Levitsky's presentation will mark the first public presentation of TruGraf Liver, the commercial test that is the result of CTOT-14 data published in AJT in June. TruGraf Liver detects immune quiescence in liver transplant recipients and provides biomarker guided assistance to determine the delicate balance of sufficient immunosuppression to sustain the transplanted liver, while minimizing immunosuppression to reduce CKD2, CKD3 and further complications of kidney damage. Dr. Kleiboeker will present the first data on TRAC-ID, the only dd-cfDNA test that simultaneously detects a broad range of viral pathogens relevant to the outcomes of transplant patients. TRAC-ID is suitable for use in all thoracic and abdominal organs. Finally, Dr. Walia of St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center will conclude the session by sharing emerging concepts in the use of biomarkers in the management of lung transplant patients.

In pursuit of TGI's worldwide ambitions, these symposia will be broadcast to the attendees of TTS2020 three times during a 24-hour period to accommodate all global time zones, and will be made available for on-demand viewing after the conference concludes. TTS attendees can RSVP for these symposia at https://learnmore.trugraf.com/tts-2020 .

To learn more about the Transplant Genomics and the non-invasive TruGraf test to monitor transplant rejection, please visit www.trugraf.com .

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only blood test approved by CMS for surveillance and to rule out "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in 2019.

Learn more about Transplant Genomics at http://www.trugraf.com.

About Viracor

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams and reference laboratories get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves. Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services.

Learn more about https://www.viracor-eurofins.com.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group"), through its subsidiaries, believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences, and supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time, and expert advice from highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R & D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Learn more about Eurofins at http://www.eurofins.com.

