Transplant Genomics, Inc. Appoints Dr. John Holman as VP Medical Affairs

MANSFIELD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI"), a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics, today announced that Dr. John Holman has joined the Company as VP Medical Affairs. Dr. Holman comes to TGI having served for the past two years as VP, Immunology and Translational Medicine, at Quark Pharmaceuticals. John has over 30 years of experience in delivery of clinical healthcare (general surgery and transplantation surgery) as well as pharmaceutical and molecular diagnostic development. Previous appointments have included serving for three years as VP Clinical Research at Myriad Genetics, and eleven years at Astellas, most recently as Executive Medical Director. Dr. Holman is a transplant surgeon by training who received his MD from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas.

"We are extremely grateful to have Dr. Holman join TGI at this critical time in our growth, concurrent with our TruGraf® blood test receiving CMS coverage as the first non-invasive test developed, validated and reimbursed for use in ruling out silent subclinical rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable renal function. With a variety of new biomarkers coming to market recently it is important to have people in leadership roles who are well known and trusted in the transplant community so they can help physicians understand the proper intended use for these exciting tools," said Dr. Stan Rose, President of TGI.

Dr. Holman succeeds our good friend Dr. Roy First, another widely respected member of the transplant community, and past President of the American Society of Transplantation. Dr. First will continue working with TGI as Senior Clinical Advisor, leading various collaborative studies currently underway, assisting Dr. Holman in the design of new studies, and continuing to provide public presentations and write papers related to the use of TGI's non-invasive tests aimed at improving care of organ transplant recipients.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Darren Lee, Vice President Transplant Marketing

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics

508-337-6200 or DarrenLee@EurofinsUS.com

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes, with an initial focus on kidney transplant recipients. Working with the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnosis and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Test results will support clinicians with information to optimize immune-suppressive therapy, enhance patient care and improve graft survival. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Pleasanton, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

SOURCE Transplant Genomics, Inc.