Transplant Genomics, Inc. Founders Awarded US Patent Covering Detection of "Silent" Sub-Clinical Rejection in Stable Kidney Transplant Recipients

MANSFIELD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI"), a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics, today announced that the Company's scientific founders have been awarded a US patent covering detection of "silent" sub-clinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable renal function. Entitled "Gene expression profiles associated with sub-clinical kidney transplant rejection," US Patent No. 10,443,100 is assigned to The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) and Northwestern University (NU), and licensed exclusively to TGI.

"We congratulate Drs. Abecassis, Salomon, Friedewald and colleagues on the issuance of this patent, which affirms the novelty and utility of their invention," said Dr. Stan Rose, President of TGI. The technology described in this patent is being commercialized as TGI's TruGraf® blood test. TruGraf provides a non-invasive test for ruling out the presence of "silent" sub-clinical acute rejection in kidney transplant patients – the vast majority of whom have stable renal function at any given time. Approximately 25% of stable kidney transplant recipients harbor silent rejection, which previously could only be ruled out by performing invasive, costly and risky surveillance biopsies. Earlier this month the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Final Local Coverage Determination (LCD) under which reimbursement will be provided for the TruGraf blood test as an alternative to surveillance biopsies, effective November 25, 2019.

The issuance of this patent not only strengthens Eurofins position in post-transplant surveillance of kidney transplant recipients, it solidifies Viracor-Eurofins technology leadership in providing the most comprehensive solutions, donor through recipient, in the transplant space.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes, with an initial focus on kidney transplant recipients. Working with the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnosis and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Test results will support clinicians with information to optimize immune-suppressive therapy, enhance patient care and improve graft survival. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Pleasanton, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

