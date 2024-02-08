Transport for Greater Manchester Chooses MiX Telematics

News provided by

MiX Telematics

08 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,  NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is excited to announce that Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) has appointed MiX to enhance fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Transport for Greater Manchester is a local government body responsible for co-ordinating transport services throughout Greater Manchester in North West England. The partnership will equip the full bus fleet of nearly 2,000 vehicles with MiX Telematics' SaaS solution, in-cab driver feedback and integration.

"We are delighted to have been selected to provide a solution that best fits Transport for Greater Manchester's needs and we are looking forward to many years of partnership," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

Stephen Rhodes, Director of Bus at Transport for Greater Manchester said, "We're delighted to partner with MiX Telematics, this new solution best fits our needs ensuring bus passengers continue to have safe and enjoyable journeys. The information provided through the telematics solution will be used by operators and TFGM to jointly support the safety, monitoring and improvement of driving standards across the network. We're looking forward to many years of successful partnership."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 1 million subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

SOURCE MiX Telematics

Also from this source

MiX Telematics Announces DVS & FORS Partnership with Parksafe Group in the UK

MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a global SaaS leader of connected fleet management solutions, has announced a new partnership with Parksafe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.