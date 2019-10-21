Transport for Greater Manchester Makes Travel Easier with Infor EAM

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), a local government body responsible for delivering Greater Manchester's transport strategy and commitments, has selected Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) on a SaaS (software as a service) basis. Supported by Infor partner Sapphire Systems, the solution consolidates TfGM's commitment to delivering a single integrated transport network, and is expected to deliver a full return on investment (ROI) within five years.

With a diverse asset portfolio, including Metrolink, the UK's largest light rail network, 24 bus interchanges, 12,500 bus stops and 4,300 bus shelters, and a network that hosts more than 5.6 million journeys daily, access to quality asset data is crucial for TfGM. More consistent asset management means that passengers can access transport facilities when they need them, and those facilities are maintained to a good standard at an affordable cost.

Infor EAM will support this aim by allowing TfGM to capture fault details more accurately, issue works faster and complete repairs quicker, as well as make earlier payments to contractors. It will also facilitate a single version of the truth across all assets, reporting on key performance indicators (KPIs) from across the organisation in real time, managing the end-to-end operation of works including access by contractors and suppliers, and recording everything about an asset from cradle to grave. Uniquely, the system will be configured to cover a diverse range of functions from buildings and equipment maintenance, to vehicle management and servicing, through to property management and disposals, and will integrate with supplier and financial systems.

TfGM head of asset management, David Smith, said: "Excellent data management is crucial to large-scale multi-asset organisations such as TfGM, as it helps us to deliver greater transparency of asset condition, manage works more efficiently and provide better value for our stakeholders.

"I'm delighted with our new partnership with Infor and believe it will have many benefits for us as we continue to make travel easier for people by expanding our existing networks and commissioning new assets."

"In the transport sector, delivering the best possible customer experience is all about reliability and, as TfGM has recognised, comprehensive asset management is paramount to achieving this," comments Kevin Price, Infor technical product evangelist and product strategist. "Using Infor EAM, assets from across TfGM's entire network can be closely monitored and maintained to boost reliability and ensure the 5.6 million journeys its passengers make every day reflect the high standards the organisation represents."

"Transport networks are inevitably complex and require both visibility across every asset and the agility to react quickly to rectify problems and ensure availability," comments Ian Caswell, CEO of Sapphire Systems. "As the transport sector recognises the increasing relationship between customer experience and effective asset management, not to mention the pressures around the need for projects to be implemented on budget and on time, we are seeing a growing number of organisations seeking to take advantage of Infor and Sapphire's combined experience and expertise."

About Sapphire Systems

Sapphire Systems is a leading global provider of enterprise software, delivering cloud-based industry specific solutions. With over 1,000 customers worldwide, Sapphire partners with market-leading software authors, develops unique customisations, and offers unrivalled customer service and support. Headquartered in London with offices across the United Kingdom, United States, Latin America and Asia, Sapphire offers 24-hour support and has extensive knowledge and experience in helping clients to achieve a measurable return on investment. For more information, visit www.sapphiresystems.com.

About Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM)

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has over 900 employees and is the local government body responsible for delivering Greater Manchester's transport strategy and commitments. More than 5.6 million journeys are made across Greater Manchester's transport network each day. TfGM owns and has responsibility for a diverse asset portfolio, including Metrolink – the UK's largest light rail network – 24 bus interchanges, 12,500 bus stops, 4,300 bus shelters and over 57,000 square feet of office space, commercial and residential properties across Greater Manchester.

