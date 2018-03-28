Transport for London's Lauren Sager Weinstein Named U.K. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2017 by CDO Club

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Sager Weinstein, Chief Data Officer at Transport for London (TfL), was today recognized as the U.K. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2017 by the CDO Club, the world's largest community of C-suite digital and data leaders.

Sager Weinstein was presented with the award today after her keynote on "Delivering Better Transport with Big Data" at the 3rd U.K. CDO Summit in London, England, by CDO Club founder David Mathison.

Lauren Sager Weinstein

Lauren became Chief Data Officer at Transport for London in January 2017, driving TfL's decision-making and improving customer services through the provision of data products and services. She is responsible for TfL's business intelligence/data science strategy, TfL's technical platform design, development, and support for data products and services.

In a single day, TfL collects 19 million smartcard ticketing transactions, 4.5 million bus location events, and 5.2 billion records from SCOOT traffic detectors. Lauren and her team of developers and data scientists transform that flow of data into analytic tools to better run and plan the transport network, improving the experience for customers.

Lauren joined TfL in 2002 as a Senior Business Planner and has held a variety of roles, including Head of Analytics for their Customer Experience Directorate from 2012-2016; Head of Oyster Development from 2007-2012; and Chief of Staff, Finance, and Planning from 2004-2007. She was also part of the team that developed and introduced ticketing using contactless bank cards on London's buses, Tube and trains from 2012. More than 1.5 billion journeys have now been made using this innovative technology, which is now being introduced in other world cities such as New York, Boston and Miami.

Prior to TfL, Lauren worked for the City of Los Angeles and for at RAND, a non-profit institution that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.

Originally from Washington, DC, USA, Sager Weinstein earned her A.B. degree from Princeton University in 1995, and her Masters in Public Policy from Harvard University in 2002.

"Lauren's academic and vocational experience has been dedicated to making cities better and smarter, and providing practical benefits for citizens through the intelligent application of data and insights," remarked Mathison.

"Lauren and TfL also understand the importance of privacy, and safeguarding personal customer data. Therefore I am delighted to name Lauren as the U.K. Chief Data Officer of the Year," said Mathison."

Lauren Sager Weinstein, Chief Data Officer at TfL, said: "I am thrilled to be recognised by the CDO Club as the UK Chief Data Officer of the Year. It's a huge honour and I love that I am able to use data to make a difference to people's lives every day."

Mike Brown MVO, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "It's fantastic that Lauren has received this award, which is a testament to the work that Lauren and her team do to improve customers' journeys in London. She is an inspiring role model and I hope this will encourage more people, particularly women and other under-represented groups of people, to explore the career opportunities on offer working with data."

This is the first-ever Chief Data Officer of the Year awarded in the U.K. In 2016, the CDO Club gave the first-ever U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Dr. D.J. Patil, former Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; and the first-ever Australian Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Simon Bligh, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet ANZ. In 2017, the CDO Club gave the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer for IBM.

In addition to the Chief Data Officer of the Year award, the CDO Club has also given the Chief Digital Officer of the Year award to a dozen leading executives in the U.S., U.K., the EU, ANZ, and Japan since 2013.

