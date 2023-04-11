Transport Management Systems Global Market Report 2023: Market Value in Europe and North America to Exceed € 4 billion by 2027

Dublin, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Transport Management Systems Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst forecasts that the value of this market in the two regions will grow at a CAGR of 11.0 percent from € 2.4 billion at the end of 2022 to € 4.1 billion in 2027. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Solution vendors range from small specialised TMS developers active in local markets to the major enterprise software providers with worldwide presence. Some of the most notable players on the North American TMS market are Trimble Transportation and McLeod Software.

Trimble is a major industrial technology company which offers a suite of TMS solutions following multiple acquisitions, while McLeod has focused specifically on serving the trucking industry for over 35 years.

Providers of broader supply chain and logistics offerings such as Blue Yonder, Manhattan, E2open (including BluJay Solutions), Descartes and Kinaxis (including MPO) are also competing in the TMS space. TMC (a division of C.H. Robinson), Mastery, MercuryGate and 3Gtms are additional examples of players with a primary TMS focus, while the major US-based cloud infrastructure and software provider Oracle is active in this space with its Oracle Transportation Management offering available worldwide.

The European TMS market is served by both local and multinational players such as Transporeon (now owned by Trimble), LIS, Soloplan and Ecovium based in Germany; the French groups Generix, SINARI and AKANEA; Mandata and 3T in the UK; Alpega headquartered in Austria; Navitrans and Art Systems based in Benelux; Opter and nShift in the Nordics; Inelo headquartered in Poland; and the Italian company TESISQUARE as well as AndSoft in Andorra. The latter is active throughout Europe and beyond.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of transport management functionality and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the transport management value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 50 companies offering transport management systems.

Market forecasts lasting until 2027.

This report answers the following questions:

What different types of players are involved in the transport management value chain?

Which are the major specialised TMS solution providers?

What offerings are available from broader supply chain and logistics software vendors?

How are the major enterprise software providers approaching the market?

Which are the front-running geographic markets for TMS solutions so far?

What are the typical pricing models for transport management systems?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the TMS industry evolve in the future?

Who should read this report?

The Transport Management Systems Market is the foremost source of information about this market in Europe and North America. Whether you are a TMS solution vendor, shipper, carrier, telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

1 Transport Management Systems

1.1 Introduction to transport management systems

1.2 Transport management functionality and associated concepts

1.2.1 Overview of TMS feature sets and benefits

1.2.2 Integration with other software systems

1.2.3 TMS functionality for specific transport modes and stakeholders

1.2.4 On-premise and cloud-based implementations

1.2.5 Managed TMS solutions

1.3 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Transport management systems market forecast - Europe and North America

2.1.2 Regional market characteristics

2.1.3 Key vendors

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Supply chain and logistics software vendors

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 IT industry players

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 Niche players and incumbents alike focus on the last mile

2.3.2 Cloud-based SaaS solutions expand the addressable market for TMS

2.3.3 The consolidation trend in the TMS space shows no signs of wearing off

2.3.4 Technology integrations & partnerships contribute to unprecedented visibility

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

