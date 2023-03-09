Transport Media Market to Reach $12.59 Billion by 2028; COVID-19 Pandemic Reshaping the Market Demand - Arizton

Mar 09, 2023, 10:01 ET
CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the transport media market was valued at $13 billion in 2022.
327 - Pages
159 - Tables
130 – Charts
Transport media are specially designed, scientifically created media formulated to preserve a biospecimen sample and reduce bacterial overgrowth from collection until they are received at a lab for further processing. Transport media can vary depending on the type of organism that is thought to be present in the sample. The market for transport media attributed the growth to several factors that continuously fuel market growth. Additionally, the transport media's development underwent several rapid changes that created opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
TRANSPORT MEDIA MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 12.59 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 13.15 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
(0.73 %)
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Application, Indication, End-Users, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Impacts of COVID-19
· Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
· Increasing Diagnosis Rate for Infectious Diseases
IMPACT OF COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the transport media market globally. Several rapid changes were addressed from 2020 to 2022 and are expected to influence market growth positively. The rapid surge of COVID-19 significantly increased the demand for medium transport solutions, such as viral transport medium (VTM), molecular transport medium (MTM), and universal transport medium (UTM). The production rate of transport media increased significantly, and viral transport medium accounted for higher demand.
INCREASING RESEARCH & FOCUS ON VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIA
The rapid surge of the COVID-19 pandemic globally tremendously increased research and development and focused on diagnosing SARS-COV-2. It resulted in the rapidly increased research & development for viral transport medium. Several new viral transport medium solutions were introduced in the market. Some solutions are specifically developed for the COVID-19 virus, and some are launched for other viruses with COVID-19. It gives significant development and research in the market and delivers new growth opportunities.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic places a major burden on research and the supply of viral transport mediums. The increase in the viral transport medium (VTM) requirement and the preparation for a new VTM transport medium aggressively noted and expanded for diagnostic and testing purposes. The manual handling of viral transport medium and their production, including sterilization and filling, was significantly optimized. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has drafted newly developed standard operating procedures for developing VTM and stated that the VTM must sustain virus integrity and suppress contaminating microorganisms, which might interfere with testing and diagnosis.
North America's transport media market will reach $3 billion by 2028. North America dominates the transport media market due to the increased prevalence of viral infectious diseases and associated population, high diagnostic and preclinical testing rate, and increased focus on R&D in the region on viral diseases boosts the market growth. In North America, several domestic to global market players of VTM, UTM, and MTM came forward to fulfill the demand for transport media solutions during the pandemic and accounted for significant revenue. At the same time, advances in transport media by the market players and health and research authorities offer standard protocols for transport media products, increase production in higher volume, and generate higher revenue in the region.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- BD
- Hardy Diagnostics
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Puritan Medica Products
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vircell
- AB Medical
- Alpha-Tec Systems
- AccuGene USA
- Apical Scientific
- Azooka Labs
- Biomed Diagnostics
- bioBoaVista
- BioGenex
- BIOLOGIX Group
- BIOCOMMA
- Charm Sciences
- Creative Life Sciences
- Citotest Labware Manufacturing
- CPT Medical
- COPAN Diagnostics
- DiaSorin Molecular
- EKF Diagnostics Holding
- Ensol Biosciences
- General Biologics
- Gentueri
- Han Chang Medic
- Hebei Chaoran Medical Instruments
- Innolyzer Labs
- KSL Diagnostics
- Lucence Health
- LaunchWorks
- Liofilchem
- Medical Wire & Equipment
- Miraclean Technology
- MetaDesign Solutions
- Quidel Corporation
- Trinity Biotech
- Manila HealthTek
- MATTEK
- Nodford International
- Starplex Scientific
- Sansure Biotech
- Sisco Research Laboratories
- Teknova
- Titan Biotech
- Vegas Biotech
- Yocon Biology Technology Company
- Zybio
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Viral Transport Media
- Universal Transport Media
- Molecular Transport Media
Application
- Diagnosis
- Pre-clinical Testing
Indication
- Viral Diseases
- Non-Viral Diseases
End-users
- Diagnostic Labs
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
