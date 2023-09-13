Transport Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

News provided by

The Business Research Company

13 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the transport market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating that it is on track to reach a remarkable valuation of $9091.42 billion by 2027, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This exceptional expansion is largely attributed to the rapid economic growth observed in developing countries over the historical period. As these regions continue to advance, their increased demand for transportation services and infrastructure development is expected to be a significant driver behind the market's growth.

In navigating this dynamic industry, The Business Research Company (TBRC) plays a crucial role by providing valuable insights through their reports on the transport industry. These reports offer in-depth analyses, market trends, competitive landscapes, and forecasts, aiding businesses and stakeholders in making informed decisions.

With TBRC's comprehensive research, industry players can effectively strategize and adapt to the evolving transport market, unlocking opportunities for growth and success in this rapidly changing landscape.  

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the transport industry:

  1. Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023   https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engine-encapsulation-global-market-report

    With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, the engine encapsulation market is poised to achieve a valuation of $7.8 billion by 2027. This remarkable growth can be attributed primarily to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles.

  2. Express Delivery Global Market Report 2023    https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/express-delivery-global-market-report

    Anticipated at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the express delivery market is set to reach $401.11 billion by 2027. This growth is substantially propelled by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, making express delivery a key beneficiary of this burgeoning industry.

  3. Hypercar Global Market Report 2023  https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hypercar-global-market-report

     Projections indicate that the global hypercar market is on track to surge to $139.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.6%. This remarkable expansion can be largely attributed to the rising sales of luxury vehicles, which are expected to be a significant driving force behind the hypercar market's growth in the forthcoming years.

  4. Intake Filter Media Global Market Report 2023  https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intake-filter-media-global-market-report

    Projections indicate that the global intake filter media market is poised to reach $7.43 billion by 2027, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is predominantly fueled by the increasing demand emanating from the automotive industry, which is expected to be a key driver for the intake filter media market in the foreseeable future.

  5. Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2023       https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leisure-boat-global-market-report

    A prominent trend gaining traction within the leisure boat market is technological advancement. In this sector, artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining widespread adoption for optimizing routes, mitigating emissions, and minimizing human errors. Highly sophisticated AI systems are being employed to achieve these objectives, marking a significant shift in how leisure boats are operated and managed.

  6. Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2023     https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-speed-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

    The global low-speed electric vehicle market is projected to expand to $9.93 billion by 2027, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth is primarily attributed to the anticipated rise in fuel costs, which is expected to be a driving force behind the increasing demand for low-speed electric vehicles in the coming years.

  7. Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2023   https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/off-highway-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

    The global off-highway electric vehicle market is forecasted to reach $18.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. This surge can be predominantly attributed to the rising demand for electric vehicles, which is expected to be a key driver in propelling the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market in the foreseeable future.

  8. On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2023    https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-road-motorcycles-global-market-report

    The global market for on-road motorcycles is anticipated to expand to $98.79 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing population of motorbike sports enthusiasts, which is expected to be a significant driving force behind the on-road motorcycles market's expansion in the coming years.

  9. Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2023    https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propulsion-systems-global-market-report

    The global market for propulsion systems is projected to reach $426.25 billion by 2027, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing defense expenditure, which is anticipated to be a key driver in propelling the expansion of the propulsion systems market in the foreseeable future.

  10. Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2023      https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rear-view-mirror-global-market-report

    The global rear-view mirror market is projected to reach $11.79 billion by 2027, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing proliferation of vehicles, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the expansion of the rear-view mirror market in the coming years.

  11. Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2023        https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robo-taxis-global-market-report

    The global robo taxis market is anticipated to surge to $17.84 billion by 2027, demonstrating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.6%. This remarkable growth can be chiefly attributed to increasing concerns regarding road safety, which are expected to drive the expansion of the robo taxis market in the foreseeable future.

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

