Transport Topics Opens Nominations for the 2023 Trucking's Frontline Heroes Award

News provided by

Transport Topics

21 Jul, 2023, 14:49 ET

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Topics is excited to announce that the annual Trucking's Frontline Heroes Award is back.

Continue Reading
Trucking Frontline Heroes
Trucking Frontline Heroes

For the past three years, Transport Topics has celebrated the stories of trucking industry professionals who went above and beyond to help those in need, serve their communities, and deliver aid to disaster struck areas. From catastrophic flooding to severe storms to unstoppable fires, natural disasters have greatly impacted communities across the country this year. With the help of our sponsor, DMC Insurance, we look forward to honoring a select few who most embodied the term "hero" in 2023.

Nominations are due by August 9, 2023. Submit your hero's story here: https://heroes.ttnews.com/articles/nominations-are-open-transport-topics-spends-first-half-2023-looking-heroes

Transport Topics' 2023 Trucking's Frontline Heroes will be honored on October 14-17, during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

To explore the stories of last year's heroes, visit here: https://heroes.ttnews.com/2022

For more information about the program, please contact [email protected]

Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at https://www.ttnews.com.

SOURCE Transport Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.