Transportation Company Ecology Lowers its Carbon Footprint with Clean-Burning Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Ecology is one of the largest trucking and transportation companies in the Western United States, providing services for bulk waste and recyclables, heavy haul and oversize loads, and containers to and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Ecology is also a large transporter of bulk waste and recycling materials, moving millions of pounds to disposal or recycling facilities every year.

"Neste MY Renewable Diesel is excellent for use in our on-road and off-road diesel applications for light, medium and heavy use," said Greg Evans, fleet manager, Ecology. "The product is easy to use, it's very flexible, best of all, there's no additional cost to receive the product as we don't have to change our infrastructure," he said.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials, primarily wastes and residues. It cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, reduces tailpipe emissions, in particular NOx and carbon monoxide, and has no odor. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel that requires no blending, no engine modification and is compatible with all current infrastructure.

Switching 600 trucks, which drive on average 25,000 miles per year at approximately 2.5 mpg (according to the Federal Highway Administration and American Public Transit Association's Public Transport Fact Book) means that Ecology's Greenhouse Gas emission reductions are equivalent to taking 9,600 cars off the road and providing the same environmental benefit as 53,000 acres of forest.

Evans was initially reluctant to switch to renewable diesel because of fear of mechanical failures and warranty issues. "There was not enough information yet about the product from engine manufacturers." The decision to switch was cautiously made after he learned it meets PACCAR OEM specifications and sought out user references and best practices from other fleet managers who experienced good results. "What I like most about this product is that it meets and satisfies our concerns that our engine warranties will not be voided," Evans said. "That is one less thing for me and mechanics to worry about," he added.

"The reduction of tailpipe emissions and the environmental improvements as a result are also very important to Ecology. That helps us meet our contractual obligations with clients who require us to transport their goods with clean-burning fuel," Evans said.

With the goal of empowering commercial fleet vehicles, city sanitation, city transportation, utility companies, and schools to become more environmentally responsible by making clean and renewable fuel readily available, Neste has been leading the charge in creating cleaner renewable fuels and supplying the California market.

"I am very happy to announce our partnership with Ecology," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc. "Like Neste, they are a leader in recycling solutions and are proactively taking care of the environment. I'm confident that Neste MY Renewable Diesel is not only providing a better fuel solution to Ecology's fleet, but is also delivering a distinct advantage to significantly decreasing their environmental footprint," said Baines.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. IPC (USA), Inc., based in Santa Ana, California, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to Ecology. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees its high quality.

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at $16.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

