Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 515 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2038, to reach US$ 515 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the transportation hydraulic hose market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028

US$ 515 Million in 2028

Growth (CAGR)

7.4% during 2023-2028

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Trend Period

2016-2021

Base Year

2022

Number of Segments Covered

5

Number of Tables & Graphs

70+

Country-Level Market Assessment

20

Segment Insights on Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market

Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market is segmented based on transportation type, reinforcement type, pressure type, tube material type, and region.

Based on Transportation Type- The hydraulic hose market is segmented into aircraft, marine, and rail. The aircraft industry dominates the transportation hydraulic hose market, driven by factors such as an expected increase in production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs and rebounding commercial and regional aircraft deliveries across regions.

Hydraulic hoses are an important component of aircraft hydraulic systems and are deployed in various applications such as landing gear systems, flight control systems, braking systems, and thrust reverser systems.

Based on Reinforcement Type- The market is segmented into wired-braided hoses, spiral-wired hoses, and textile-braided hoses. Wired-braided hoses are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast periodowing to increasing demand from medium- and high-pressure applications.

Moreover, wired-braided hydraulic hoses provide burst resistance as well as flexibility, making them a preferable choice for a wide array of industries. The wire braiding provides additional strength and support to the hose, allowing it to withstand high pressures and vibrations.

Based on Tube Material Type- The market is segmented into elastomer/rubber hoses, thermoplastic hoses, and others. Elastomer/rubber hoses held the largest share of the market. Elastomer/rubber hoses are preferred in aircraft, marine, and rail industries due to their flexibility, vibration-dampening properties, and cost-effectiveness.  

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for transportation hydraulic hoses during the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is also likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- Increasing transportation activities owing to rapid urbanization and economic growth.

- Governments of the leading Asian economies are investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, such as roads, railways, airports, and ports, to support economic growth.

Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Growth in the transportation industry.

- Increasing demand for high-pressure hoses from various applications in aircraft, marine, and rail, and advancements in hydraulic technology.

Top 10 Companies in the Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the transportation hydraulic hose market:

  • Gates Corporation
  • Danfoss
  • Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • Alfagomma S.p.A
  • Semperit Group
  • Manuli Rubber
  • Yokohama Rubber

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

