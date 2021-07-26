Transportation Impact Announces New Name

"The name 'TransImpact' is a natural evolution from our original name, Transportation Impact," said TransImpact CEO Berkley Stafford. "As we evolved to support clients beyond shipping, this new name better reflects our new future as a technology company delivering solutions across the entire supply chain continuum."

Branding research showed that the company has built a strong reputation for agility and innovation since pioneering the parcel negotiation industry over a dozen years ago. Choosing a name that is an evolution of the original name builds upon the company's history while embracing its future.

Including a new tagline ("Driving Value. Creating Next"), the rebranding is part of the organization's strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for new opportunities. The company acquired the supply chain business intelligence platform Vizion360 in January 2021. Today, TransImpact provides Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies, consulting, and managed services through its Parcel Solutions, Business Performance Solutions, and Managed Logistics Solutions.

TransImpact is an industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology-based solutions that optimize supply chain operations, create dramatic efficiencies, and transform the business performance of customers. Formerly known as Transportation Impact, the company now serves over 1,000 customers and manages over a billion dollars in logistics spend. Through expert industry knowledge, an unrivalled service ethic, and intelligent insights we champion our customers' success and help them pioneer future-focused, innovative strategies that keep them ahead. We pride ourselves in creating value for our customers—and in the process, turning them into raving fans. Driving Value. Creating Next www.transimpact.com.

