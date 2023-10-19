Transportation Insight & Nolan Transportation Group ranks fourth in 2023 top 100 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) 3PLs list

News provided by

Transportation Insight & Nolan Transportation Group

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Logistics powerhouse continues rapid growth through superior customer value creation and service delivery

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, today announced it has achieved the number-four ranking on Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) 2023 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) 3PL providers list based on gross revenue.

Continue Reading

"The past 12 months have been incredibly challenging for shippers and carriers large and small. Our experience and longevity in the industry have enabled us to create value for them through any cycle," said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI & NTG. "This ranking speaks to the trust our customers have in our team of logistics experts, empowered by our technology."

TI & NTG assists its customers in establishing transportation management and capacity procurement strategies that empower them to navigate today's economic challenges and prepare for the future. This includes enabling shippers to optimize their domestic supply chain while helping carriers quickly adapt to fluctuations in volume. Leveraging its proprietary digital logistics platform and port-to-porch multi-modal capabilities, TI & NTG plays a pivotal role in helping customers develop more flexible and resilient supply chains.

"This top four ranking is a meaningful testament to our mission of bringing people and technology together and making world-class logistics accessible to every business," said Drew Herpich, Chief Commercial Officer, TI & NTG. "Giving customers the ability to scale up or down as needed amidst the cyclical nature of the macro economy, and consistently delivering the highest standard of service, is a winning combination for any size shipper."

Companies on the Top 100 DTM list are ranked based on gross revenue for 2022. Companies surveyed and profiled for the list include global and regional 3PLs, digital freight brokers and freight forwarders, specialized/niche 3PLs, e-commerce fulfillment 3PLs, 3PL divisions within larger 3PLs and more.

Armstrong & Associates is a leading 3PL market research company. See A&A's full Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list here: Top 3PLs: A&A's Top 100 Domestic Transportation List

About Transportation Insight Holdings
TIH is a combination of Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) and brings people and technology together to make world-class logistics accessible to any business. Together with the support of 2,500 nationwide experts, our proprietary digital logistics platform, Beon, connects shippers with 80,000 carriers to bring on-demand logistics and the capacity to scale as needed. Whether outsourcing their entire logistics operation to us, booking a single load, or something in between, more than 15,000 shippers trust TIH to successfully guide their products from port to porch. To learn more about Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, visit www.transportationinsight.com and www.ntgfreight.com.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting. Visit them online at 3plogistics.com.

Contact:
Nira Gale, VP Communications
[email protected], 470.480.0323

SOURCE Transportation Insight & Nolan Transportation Group

