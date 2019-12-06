Transportation Insight Acquires FreightPros to Strengthen Position in LTL Brokerage Market

HICKORY, N.C., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a leader in Enterprise Logistics solutions and services, announces it has acquired Meridian Logistics LLC of Austin, TX, dba FreightPros. FreightPros is an established freight brokerage company founded in 2009 with deep expertise in the LTL (less than truckload) brokerage market. The acquisition continues Transportation Insight's core M&A strategy of buying well-positioned transportation and logistics businesses with a strong base of clients that have future growth opportunities.

"The acquisition of FreightPros strengthens Transportation Insight's leadership position in delivering logistics management solutions to North American shippers," says Transportation Insight Founder and Chairman Paul Thompson.

FreightPros will initially operate as a part of Transportation Insight within its holding company, Transportation Insight Holdings, and over time will be integrated with the Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) brokerage business unit.

FreightPros Founder Chris Clever will continue to lead FreightPros and will hold a leadership position as Vice President of LTL Solutions with responsibility for all LTL brokerage activity.

"Our existing clients and prospects will realize a greater value from the knowledge, relationships and expertise of Transportation Insight and NTG associates from this strategic acquisition," Clever says.

Combining the resources of Transportation Insight and NTG with the FreightPros team's experience and relationships will create a more comprehensive go-to-market service offering to bring to existing and prospective clients.

K&L Gates LLP served as the lead legal advisor to Transportation Insight and NTG and Kastner Gravelle LLP, served as the legal advisor to FreightPros.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI Holdco organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com, or call 877-226-9950.

SOURCE Transportation Insight, LLC

Related Links

http://www.transportationinsight.com

