Transportation Insight Acquires Transportation Specialist's Group (TSG)

HICKORY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a leader in Enterprise Logistics solutions and services for the end-to-end supply chain, has completed another acquisition to strengthen its leadership position in Enterprise Logistics. Transportation Insight has acquired The Transportation Specialist's Group Inc., TSG Specialized Services Division, LLC and Transportation Specialist's Group Central Division, LLC, collectively known as TSG, a technology-enabled transportation management business.

"Transportation Insight's long-term strategy of supplementing its organic growth with selective strategic acquisitions has helped the company grow to nearly $2.3 billion in gross revenue reported at the end of 2018, as seen in the firm's recent 10th place position among the Inc. 5000's largest companies based on revenue," says Transportation Insight Founder and Chairman Paul Thompson. "By acquiring TSG, Transportation Insight is continuing a core merger and acquisition strategy of buying well-positioned enterprise logistics businesses with a strong customer base."

Transportation Insight will benefit from the addition of the talented and experienced team at TSG. The founders of TSG will remain engaged with the business to ensure continuity as the TSG and Transportation Insight platforms are integrated.

Dawn Carr, Co-Founder of TSG says, "Transportation Insight is a dynamic, high-growth Enterprise Logistics solutions provider with strong intellectual capital and people that have a passion for delivering best-in-class supply chain solutions that improve the bottom-line results of their client partners. I am very excited to become part of an established leader in North American logistics, backed by the resources and commitment of Gryphon Investors."

Transportation Insight will retain the TSG office in Atlanta for its strategic location within the fastest-growing transportation hub in the Southeast. The Atlanta area boasts a large, educated workforce, along with more than 6,000 small and medium-sized businesses. The Atlanta-based TSG team will continue serving its legacy TSG clients while introducing new solutions and services from Transportation Insight that serve these clients' evolving supply chain needs.

TSG customers will be able to leverage Transportation Insight's capabilities in parcel audit, parcel optimization, and managed truckload (TL). Further, TSG clients can benefit from TL brokerage services offered through leading freight brokerage firm Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), which operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight.

Transportation Insight's portfolio of end-to-end supply chain solutions enables businesses to facilitate management of their supply chains, while increasing productivity and improving customer experiences. Combining Transportation Insight's resources with the TSG team's experience and relationships will create a more complete and compelling go-to-market service offering to bring to prospective clients.

K&L Gates LLP served as the lead legal advisor to Transportation Insight and Stillman Welch, LLC, served as the legal advisor to TSG. Stillwater Capital Corporation served as financial advisor to TSG.

Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo is a private holding company that offers a portfolio of logistics management solutions for the end-to-end supply chain needs of manufacturers, retailers and distributors. The organization's market-facing brands, Enterprise Logistics Provider Transportation Insight and recently acquired TSG and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), serve more than 7,000 clients with a technology-enabled platform of services. Transportation Insight's Co-Managed Logistics® form of 3PL provides small, medium and Fortune 500 organizations with multi-modal (Parcel, LTL, Truckload) supply chain solutions including: carrier optimization and sourcing, state-of-the-art freight management TMS technology, carrier invoice audit, payment and claims services, and business intelligence. NTG specializes in both Truckload and LTL brokerage as well as expedited, drayage and intermodal solutions. For more information about Transportation Insight and TSG, visit www.transportationinsight.com. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com.

