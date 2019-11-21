Transportation Insight Adds Chief Commercial Officer to Executive Team

HICKORY, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a leader in Enterprise Logistics solutions and services for the end-to-end supply chain, announces that Carl Fowler has joined its Executive Team as Chief Commercial Officer. Fowler is a recognized industry leader with an extensive supply chain background and significant leadership experience in global supply chain management, holding key leadership roles in solutions engineering, sales, consulting and operations. Reporting directly to CEO Rennie Faulkner, Fowler will lead Transportation Insight's commercial operation, which includes Client Development, Client Solutions, Solutions Engineering, Marketing, Client Services, Implementations, Supply Chain Analytics, and Parcel Solutions.

"Carl brings more than 20 years of supply chain industry experience to Transportation Insight, along with a track record of building and leading successful teams in both operations and sales. His expertise encompasses analytics, Lean Processing, complex manufacturing, warehousing and global logistics," says Transportation Insight Chief Executive Officer Rennie Faulkner. "He will be instrumental in enhancing our commercial team's ability to maximize the value of our offerings within new and existing client relationships. His leadership will be especially critical as Transportation Insight pursues new growth strategies and introduces new solutions to the market."

Fowler joins Transportation Insight after serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Americold Logistics, a publicly traded company specializing in temperature-controlled storage. He led Americold's business development, solutions and pricing resources responsible for new customer acquisition, global growth strategies in support of top line revenue targets and account management for more than 2,500 clients. Successful projects during his tenure included the development of metrics to improve capacity planning, improved business development training and implementation of sales strategies that realized record success.

Prior to joining Americold, Fowler spent 15 years with Menlo Worldwide Logistics where he held a variety of Operations and Sales leadership roles, including Global Vice President of Sales and Solutions. While he served in this role, the organization achieved its two highest growth years. He will use his experiences to create programs that deliver significant value to Transportation Insight clients focused on evolving their supply chains to meet the changing needs of their end customers.

"I am thrilled to join Transportation Insight at this exciting time in the company's growth, and I am excited to work with our deeply talented team to continue driving client service excellence with innovative solutions that help our customers transform supply chains into a competitive advantage," Fowler says. "When it comes to delivering value to client partners, Transportation Insight is a recognized market leader. As we evolve our internal capabilities, our solutions portfolio, and our client service strategies, we will continue to bring an unparalleled Enterprise Logistics offering that supports our clients' ability to improve performance, realize operational savings and grow their market share."

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI Holdco organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com , email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.

