Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group Named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers List

HICKORY, N.C. and ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group were both named Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers. The only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, Food Logistics annually recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the food and beverage supply chain.

"Sustainability is a core focus across all of our divisions not only in 2021, but for years to come. This year, we launched our Go for Neutral initiative to support sustainability initiatives across our business units, our shippers and our carrier partners to collectively lower our carbon footprint and positively impact the environment. Our impact can be seen by helping our customers utilize the most efficient routes, optimize and aggregate their loads and reduce empty miles or by implementing programs to reduce waste in our 17 offices across the U.S.," stated Ken Beyer, chief executive officer, Transportation Insight Holding Company. "This award highlights the tangible results our food and beverage customers are achieving, as well as our own initiatives focused on protecting our planet's natural resources."

Food Logistics editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay Transport Partnership and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

"Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics.

Both Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group utilizes a hybrid-digital approach, leveraging the benefits of logistics technology complemented by human expertise to automate activities and transition from paper to digital processes, so that businesses of all shapes and sizes can implement more sustainable, environmentally friendly operations. Being a SmartWay Transport Partner, Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group work with shippers and carriers to design and implement best practices that can be adopted among like-minded business partners to achieve win-win outcomes. These benefit efforts to improve equipment utilization, minimize packaging and, ultimately, reduce vehicle miles, energy usage and air emissions.

Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group are featured among 2021 Top Green Providers in the June edition of Food Logistics.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more information, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email [email protected].

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG's carrier base consists of approximately 45,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers' products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 13 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for four consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Transportation Insight HoldCo

Related Links

http://www.transportationinsight.com

