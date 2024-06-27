Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group Open New Headquarters in Atlanta, GA

The decision to establish a new headquarters in Atlanta reflects TI and NTG's commitment to the region and position as a leading logistics hub. This new headquarters consolidates five TI and NTG locations in the metro Atlanta area, including locations from previous acquisitions Platinum Circle Technologies, acquired in 2021; Spend Management Experts, acquired in 2020; and Transportation Specialist's Group, acquired in 2019. It will allow the companies to attract Atlanta's diverse talent pool and take advantage of the city's strategic location, which provides excellent transportation connectivity and access to major markets.

CEO, Ken Beyer, commented on the future growth of the business, stating, "We are incredibly excited about our new headquarters in Atlanta and the opportunities for the future of our business. We have complementary businesses that are well-positioned to deliver fully integrated port-to-porch logistics solutions to our customers. Atlanta's vibrant business community and skilled workforce make it the perfect place to invest in our long-term growth."

On June 26, Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Mayor of Dunwoody Lynn Deutsch, and over three hundred customers, carriers, partners and employees attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "We're proud that Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group are investing further in Georgia and wish them many years of success in communities across the state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our reliable infrastructure network connects companies and travelers with markets in every corner of Georgia and across the globe. We'll keep working to maintain that strength, and know partners like Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group will play a valued role in that mission."

TI and NTG have already made significant investments in expanding operations, hiring over 180 new employees since the start of the year. The new headquarters was designed to accommodate up to 1,250 employees, providing substantial career opportunities and contributing to the overall growth of the region. Along with the investment in people, TI and NTG continue to invest in Beon, the proprietary AI-enabled digital logistics platform that powers both brands and seamlessly connects shippers and carriers within the Beon ecosystem.

The new headquarters is in Dunwoody, Georgia, and marks an important milestone in the next phase of growth for TI and NTG. The building was developed by The Georgetown Company, RocaPoint Partners and Beacon Capital Partners. Of the development, RocaPoint Principal Patrick Leonard said, "Campus 244 exemplifies the mixed-use atmosphere companies desire in this new era of collaboration and innovation, and we welcome TI and NTG. Once complete, all Campus 244 employees and visitors will be able to experience restaurants, a hotel and wellness features right outside their doors. The new headquarters will support the strategic objectives of TI and NTG while enhancing the economic vitality of the region."

About Transportation Insight

Transportation Insight (TI) provides managed transportation solutions across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and small parcel. To optimize transportation, TI serves mid-market to enterprise-sized businesses with carrier contracting and negotiation, audit and payment and supply chain consulting, all backed by transportation execution technology and business intelligence from the Beon Digital Logistics Platform. Learn more at transportationinsight.com.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is one of the largest freight brokers in the United States, moving over one million loads annually. Leveraging its expansive network, NTG connects over 14,000 shippers to multimodal capacity from over 80,000 carriers, across drayage, truckload, less-than-truckload and final mile services. NTG's operations are powered by the Beon Digital Logistics Platform, empowering shippers to ship with confidence from port to porch. Learn more at ntgfreight.com.

About The Georgetown Company

The Georgetown Company develops and invests in residential, commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the United States, with a focus on emerging neighborhoods in best-of-class locations. Led by President and CEO Adam Flatto and founded in 1978, Georgetown is a privately-held diversified real estate development company that is recognized for attracting long-term partners and creating popular destinations after carefully selecting properties and diligently nurturing them through all stages of development and ongoing operations. Georgetown is headquartered in New York City and currently owns and is developing properties in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, OH, Boston, and Washington, DC.

About Beacon Capital Partners

Beacon Capital Partners is a tenant-focused private real estate investment firm with a legacy of successful real estate development, ownership, and management dating back over 75 years. Beacon invests in high-quality office and life science properties in core markets with highly educated workforces. Beacon has refined a proprietary investment sourcing model and developed a robust operating platform to transform properties into distinctive workplaces that attract today's tenants. This hands-on approach transforms properties through innovative design, state-of-the-art connectivity, modern amenities, risk management and award-winning sustainability initiatives. From Fortune 100 firms to the leading innovative and growth companies, Beacon's tenants are proud to call its distinctive workplaces home. Beacon is headquartered in Boston with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.Learn more at beaconcapital.com.

About RocaPoint Partner

RocaPoint Partners is a privately held development firm based in Atlanta, known for its innovative approach to placemaking and complex mixed-use projects. With RocaPoint's sophisticated vision, highly experienced team and strategic relationships with financial partners, the firm transforms districts across the Southeast into vibrant communities that foster connection and growth. Currently, RocaPoint is developing the next phase of Halcyon in Metro Atlanta's Forsyth County, Georgia, the PGA TOUR global headquarters campus in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Greenville County Square in Greenville, South Carolina. Learn more about RocaPoint at RocaPoint.com and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group