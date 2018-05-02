Transportation Insight Discusses Best Practices for Navigating Transportation Industry Dynamics

"Right now, the U.S. transportation market is seeing a record combination of volatile trends that are impacting U.S. shippers. Increasing capacity demands in all modes, driver shortage and regulatory pressures are driving market conditions, and many shippers are seeking a partner that can help them maintain alignment to the carrier networks and the marketplace to balance cost and service," says Dabbs, a 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know. "There are many different ways for shippers to approach today's market challenges, through the lengthening of lead times, order aggregation or modal shifts, to name a few. With many options available to shippers and change occurring so quickly, partnering with an Enterprise Logistics solutions provider can help companies adapt the most effective strategy for their transportation and logistics platform."

Dabbs elaborated that e-tailers, retailers, manufacturers and distributors are attempting to navigate unprecedented change while simultaneously working to protect enterprise profitability and customer satisfaction ratings. "The most critical component in any strategy shift, besides knowledge and information, is close collaboration between your operational and commercial teams to ensure enterprise positioning to the ultimate end in mind – meeting customer expectations with excellence."

A nationally recognized supply chain leader, Dabbs is among Transportation Insight's domain experts who collaborate with client partners to design and execute transportation strategies that achieve material cost savings and increase visibility to the end-to-end supply chain.

As leading market analysts predict significant increases in e-commerce logistics costs during years ahead, a logistics provider with specialization in all modes, including Parcel, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Truckload (TL), can enable shippers to develop cohesive strategies for a seamless view of the customer for a predictable delivery experience. Dabbs' message follows a recent interview with Transportation Insight's Founder and CEO underscoring the importance of data-driven insights in an increasingly complex marketplace.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider with $3.9 billion in logistics spend under management. For nearly 20 years, the Enterprise Logistics Solutions Provider has partnered with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates by providing customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Serving over 1,500 clients, its logistics services portfolio includes domestic transportation, e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers in Atlanta, GA, Bentonville, AR, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS and Salt Lake City, UT; service centers in Chicago, IL, Canton, OH, Charlotte, NC and St. Louis, MO; and more than 50 client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.

