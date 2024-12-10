Transportation Insight Enhances Beon Insight with Margin Management Functionality to Transform Customer's Profitability Tracking

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight (TI) is proud to announce the release of Margin Management within Beon Insight, its advanced data and analytics platform tailored to meet businesses' diverse needs. Margin Management uses data inputs, artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer precise, real-time visibility into profitability by SKU, order, vendor, customer, location and more.

Businesses often struggle to accurately assess SKU-level profitability due to complexities in allocating shipping and fulfillment costs. Margin Management addresses this issue by aligning order data with carrier tracking and invoice details. With precise cost allocation at the SKU level, businesses can make more informed decisions and maximize profitability.

Robyn Meyer, SVP of Parcel Strategy & Solutions at Transportation Insight, commented, "Margin Management has been a trusted tool for our consulting customers for over five years. By incorporating AI and machine learning into the model within Beon Insight, businesses have a self-serve way to pinpoint underperforming SKUs, uncover cost inefficiencies and leverage data-driven insights to optimize profitability and improve bottom line results."

"Margin Management empowers us to control shipping costs by offering unparalleled flexibility in how we look at and think about shipping spend. With this tool, we can make data-driven decisions to maximize profitability while strengthening relationships through increased accuracy of shipping projections," stated Eliza Ollinger, GM, Director of eCommerce at Blain's Farm & Fleet.

The expansion of Beon Insight with Margin Management by TI marks a significant milestone in delivering cutting-edge AI-backed solutions to cater to the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

For more details on Margin Management and Beon Insight, please visit the Transportation Insight website.

About Transportation Insight

Transportation Insight (TI) provides managed transportation solutions across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and small parcel. To optimize transportation, TI serves mid-market to enterprise-sized businesses with carrier contracting and negotiation, audit and payment and supply chain consulting, all backed by transportation execution technology and business intelligence from the Beon Digital Logistics Platform. Learn more at transportationinsight.com.

About Blain's Farm & Fleet

Blain's Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 45 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. This Modern General Store remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high-quality products, competitive prices, and reliable service. Visit http://www.farmandfleet.com or download the Blain's Farm & Fleet mobile app.

