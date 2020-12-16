Transportation Insight Provides Supply Chain Consulting Services to Support Performance Sock Brand Feetures' Growth

"Transportation Insight has been instrumental in providing supply chain expertise and recommendations ..." Tweet this

"This year has been one of tremendous growth," says Feetures chief financial officer Tos Rostan. "The consumer has evolved and with that so has our direct-to-consumer channel. This growth has presented new opportunities in how we approach our logistics model. Transportation Insight has been instrumental in providing supply chain expertise and recommendations that allow us to realize more value from our existing supply chain framework."

"Our process began with a complete value stream mapping of Feetures' supply chain processes to determine the key focus areas," says John Richardson, vice president of supply chain consulting at Transportation Insight. "This allowed us to focus on the actions that would help support Feetures' key business goals, while ensuring they maintained their stellar customer experience reputation. With some of the warehouse process improvements, Feetures was able to quadruple the output of their fulfillment center on a daily basis. We are excited to continue to work with an innovative brand like Feetures."

About Feetures

Feetures, a leading performance sock brand, has been family owned and operated in North Carolina since 2002. Their goal is to create products that help people achieve their personal best. Feetures are engineered for performance with Targeted Compression and Anatomical Design to create a custom-like fit. As a testament to the quality of Feetures, each pair is sold with a lifetime guarantee. Go. Do. Live. In Feetures. Feetures.com / @feetures

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI Holdco organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America.For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email [email protected] or call 877-226-9950.

