Transportation Insight Provides Transportation Management Technology and Visibility to Death Wish Coffee Company

HICKORY, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a North American leader in transportation management solutions, today announced a partnership with Death Wish Coffee Co. to provide technology-based management of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, financial settlement and freight claims in support of the coffee producer's projections for 30 to 50 percent year-over-year growth.

Death Wish Coffee, creators of the World's Strongest Coffee, was created in 2012 after owner and founder Mike Brown saw an opportunity to sell a bold, never bitter coffee out of his coffee shop. Now, almost 10 years later, Death Wish Coffee is sold in more than 14,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee engaged with Transportation Insight to access Transportation Management System (TMS) technology and visibility solutions. Along with technology, Death Wish Coffee needed a provider to support both a managed transportation solution across all modes and on-demand brokerage shipments. Transportation Insight along with Nolan Transportation Group provide a holistic approach to meet those distinct needs.

"As we continue to experience significant growth, Transportation Insight offers us scalable technology solutions that automate our processes, improve procurement of freight capacity, enhance visibility to our transportation activity and, ultimately, support the ongoing evolution of our business," said Jason Mazzotti, vice president of supply chain for Death Wish Coffee. "More importantly, those systems are backed by an intentional approach and significant industry experience that makes Transportation Insight a great cultural fit with our organization."

"Transportation Insight is focused on bringing scalable transportation management solutions to mid-market brands facing transportation challenges that create excess costs, reduce profit margins and impact service to end customers," said Clay Gentry, president of Transportation Insight's Transportation Management Division. "We are excited to work with Death Wish Coffee and provide the technology and visibility they need to support their near-term and long-term goals."

Transportation Insight offers shippers of all sizes a complete portfolio of multi-modal freight management solutions that helps more than 750 customers control their transportation spend. Relying on long-term carrier relationships and brokerage services provided by sister company Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), Transportation Insight helps clients like Death Wish Coffee access the capacity and management technology needed to move their freight and realize sustainable growth.

About Death Wish Coffee

The World's Strongest Coffee was born out of a void. In 2012, Mike Brown's caffeinated curiosities landed him at the bottom of a rabbit hole, searching for a new frontier in an industry he loved. With a passion grown in his original coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY—Mike doubled-down on what he knew best and created something needed, not only by his active community, but by everyone. He searched far and wide for the best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique, and Death Wish Coffee, the World's Strongest Coffee, was born. Now, Death Wish Coffee is sold online and in more than 14,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more information, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email [email protected].

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG's carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers' products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 12 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email [email protected].

CONTACT: Katie Wild, [email protected]

SOURCE Transportation Insight, LLC

Related Links

http://www.transportationinsight.com

