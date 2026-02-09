Transportation Insight Unveils BeonLink API Integration Layer for Smarter Mode-Agnostic Routing Decisions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas, Transportation Insight will demonstrate BeonLink at Booth 683, showcasing how shippers can dynamically compare parcel, ground freight, LTL and truckload options in real time to make smarter routing decisions directly at execution.

"Shippers can't optimize what they can't evaluate in real time," said Jared Wilson, President of Managed Services at Transportation Insight. "BeonLink brings parcel, LTL and truckload decisions together at execution so that every shipment is routed smarter and margins are better protected."

Transportation Insight introduces BeonLink, a mode-agnostic API-driven integration that helps optimize shipment routing. Post this

A Unified Decision Layer for Execution

BeonLink serves as a centralized decision point between a shipper's ERP, OMS and WMS and its execution environments. Through a single, mode-agnostic, API-driven integration, BeonLink evaluates shipment characteristics, service requirements and business rules in real time to determine the optimal routing and execution path for every order.

By replacing manual, cross-system routing with automated, data-driven orchestration, BeonLink enables seamless execution across parcel, LTL and truckload at scale.

One Connection. Smarter Decisions Across Every Mode.

Many shippers manage parcel and freight in separate systems, forcing teams to rely on static rules and manual comparisons. BeonLink removes this friction by providing a single connection point that dynamically routes each shipment based on cost, service and operational priorities.

With BeonLink, shippers can:

Connect once across parcel, LTL and truckload to reduce IT complexity

Automate mode selection using real-time shipment data and customer-specific business rules

Eliminate manual routing decisions and duplicate data entry

Gain unified visibility into spend, performance and margin across all modes

Built for Scale and Complexity

BeonLink is purpose-built for shippers operating in high-volume, multi-node networks where routing decisions must scale with growth, complexity and evolving service demands without sacrificing control or margin.

About Transportation Insight

Transportation Insight is a leading logistics and technology provider delivering managed transportation, parcel and multimodal solutions that help shippers improve cost, service and visibility across their supply chains. Through advanced technology, strong carrier relationships, and expert managed services, Transportation Insight helps clients improve performance, protect margin and build more resilient supply chains.

