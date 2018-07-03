Transportation Insight's Ongoing Growth Merits 11th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

HICKORY, N.C., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight continues to fortify its position as one of the nation's most successful Enterprise Logistics Providers with its 11th consecutive appearance on the exclusive Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The multi-modal lead logistics provider is recognized as an Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame member, a designation for companies honored on the Inc. 5000 list for at least five consecutive years. Only 40 of the 5,000 companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list have been among this elite group for 11 years or more.

Inc. Magazine ranked the Inc. 5000 according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 revenues to 2017 revenues. Transportation Insight's 134 percent gross revenue growth during the past three years represents a notable growth rate for a multi-billion dollar company. With nearly $1.9 billion in gross revenue reported at the end of 2017, Transportation Insight moves up to the No. 10 position among the Inc. 5000's largest companies based on revenue. In terms of gross revenue, Transportation Insight is the second-largest logistics and transportation company included in this year's distinguished list, and it is the largest company based in the Carolinas to place in the Inc. 5000.

"Our long-term strategy of investing in best-in-class technology and building the strongest intellectual capital base in the logistics industry has given us the ability to provide shippers with the most holistic, multi-modal supply chain solutions in North America," says Transportation Insight Founder and Chairman Paul Thompson. "While our goal is to become the largest and most highly respected Enterprise Logistics Provider in North America, our continued rapid growth relies on our people and their passion for developing and executing data-driven logistics solutions. Our end in mind is to help our valued clients simplify the complex process of managing a global supply chain and continue to meet their own growth goals."

Transportation Insight's consultative enterprise solutions include a robust parcel shipping solutions platform offering audit, engineering and advanced analytics to small package shippers, many operating in the increasingly complex e-commerce landscape. These parcel offerings greatly enhance the Transportation Insight's logistics expertise anchored in Tier One services in all domestic modes, including truckload and less-than-truckload. Transportation Insight's portfolio of end-to-end supply chain solutions enables it to offer comprehensive supply chain management within one operational ecoscape that includes international logistics as a licensed Ocean Freight Forwarder and trade compliance consultant, proprietary freight and parcel invoice auditing systems, supply chain reporting and analytics, an extensive North American warehouse network and a blended technology platform that delivers a complete view of the global supply chain from factory loading docks abroad to the end customer's door.

Transportation Insight has a strong foothold in nearly every industry, including consumer packaged goods, temperature-controlled fresh logistics, food, retail, heavy equipment, electronics and entertainment. The company's rapidly growing transactional division, BirdDog, further enhances Transportation Insight's ability to provide variable trucking capacity solutions to its enterprise customers and many other shippers in the logistics marketplace.

Founded in 1999, Transportation Insight is nationally recognized for its achievements in supply chain analytics and technologies, undergirded by its Extended LEAN® continuous improvement methodologies for the extended supply chain. A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay® Excellence Awardee, Transportation Insight has demonstrated the ability to provide sustainable transportation solutions that reduce vehicle miles, energy consumption and air pollution emissions. These services are especially important at a time when e-commerce expansion pressures shippers' abilities to meet customer demands for delivery speed and flexibility.

Transportation Insight President and CEO Chris Baltz says the company's 11th straight inclusion in the Inc. 5000 stems from the company delivering on its mission to help clients create significant competitive advantage through the application of best practices across their supply chains.

"We have a simple formula at Transportation Insight. We focus on making our client partners better – significantly better – through a robust technology platform, process change and supply chain excellence," Baltz says. "In addition, the collaborative best practices of our clients and our associates create powerful synergies that have made us a better company. As a result, our organization continues to thrive. For the past 11 years we've been honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a high growth company, but the true reward comes when we empower our clients to increase their enterprise value and elevate their market position."

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider with $3.9 billion in logistics spend under management. For nearly 20 years, the Enterprise Logistics Solutions Provider has partnered with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates by providing customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Serving over 1,500 clients, its logistics services portfolio includes domestic transportation, e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers in Atlanta, GA, Bentonville, AR, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS and Salt Lake City, UT; service centers in Canton, OH, Charlotte, NC and St. Louis, MO; and more than 50 client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.

