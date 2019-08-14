Transportation Insight's Ongoing Growth Merits 12th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

HICKORY, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight fortifies its position as one of North America's most successful Enterprise Logistics Providers with its 12th consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. An Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame member, the multi-modal lead logistics provider is among only 20 companies included in this elite group for 12 years or more.

Inc. Magazine ranks the 2019 Inc. 5000 according to revenue growth since 2015, and Transportation Insight's 97 percent growth during the past three years represents a notable revenue expansion rate for a multi-billion dollar company. With nearly $2.3 billion in gross revenue reported at the end of 2018, Transportation Insight holds the No. 10 position among the Inc. 5000's largest companies based on revenue. By gross revenue, Transportation Insight is the second-largest Logistics and Transportation company included in this year's distinguished list, and it is the largest company in both Carolinas.

"Logistics and supply chain management remains a highly fragmented industry, with demand growth being driven by increased outsourcing of the transportation function, growing complexity of the supply chain, continued growth in e-commerce, and increased customer expectations," says Transportation Insight Founder and Chairman Paul Thompson. "Our long-term strategy of investing in best-in-class technology and building the strongest intellectual capital base in the logistics industry empowers our associates to positively impact North American businesses. Transportation Insight's continued growth relies on our people and their passion for developing and executing data-driven logistics solutions that help our client partners improve management of their global supply chain and continue to meet their own growth goals."

Transportation Insight's new partnership with Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) in 2018 significantly expanded the organization's ability to meet logistics management needs of its retail, manufacturing and distribution clients. One of the largest and fastest-growing freight brokerages in the U.S., NTG is No. 15 in Transport Topics' 2019 list of Top 50 Freight Brokerages. Operating as sister companies, NTG provides Transportation Insight clients with a comprehensive carrier network, multi-modal service offerings at competitive rates and unrivalled customer service.

"Transportation Insight continues to strategically evolve our service offering to ensure we are always positioned to meet the dynamic needs of a marketplace facing increased complexity. This facilitates ongoing growth not just for our organization but, more importantly, for our client partners who are able to leverage modern, efficient supply chains to improve service to their customers," says Transportation Insight CEO Rennie Faulkner. "For 12 years we've been honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 as a high growth company, but the true reward comes when we empower our clients to increase their enterprise values and elevate their market positions."

Transportation Insight's consultative enterprise solutions include a robust parcel shipping solutions platform that helps small package shippers navigate the increasingly complex e-commerce landscape. Available alongside Tier One transportation solutions in all domestic modes, Transportation Insight's portfolio of end-to-end supply chain solutions enables it to offer comprehensive logistics management within one operating environment.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider with $3.9 billion in logistics spend under management. For nearly 20 years, the Enterprise Logistics Solutions Provider has partnered with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates by providing customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Serving over 1,500 clients, its logistics services portfolio includes domestic transportation, e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers in Atlanta, GA, Bentonville, AR, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS and Salt Lake City, UT; service centers in Canton, OH, Charlotte, NC and St. Louis, MO; and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.

