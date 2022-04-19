Transportation Made Accessible for All People Across Northern Nevada

N4 Connect is the first statewide transportation coordination program to implement Mobility as a Service in Nevada.

RENO, Nev., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Nevadans, particularly older adults and people with disabilities, lack adequate transportation. This means they don't have access to healthcare, education, employment, social relationships and more.

To address this critical need, Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada (N4) has partnered with nonprofit agency, Feonix – Mobility Rising, to launch an online platform and app that provides information on accessible transportation for all community members, giving them a choice in selecting the transportation options to meet their individual needs.

"Our new app connects riders with public transit providers, volunteer drivers and human services providers throughout Northern Nevada," said N4 Executive Director Amy Dewitt-Smith.

Similar to the Uber or Lyft app, riders can use the N4 Connect App to schedule their rides and investigate what services are available to drive them and when. However, the N4 Connect app is designed for use by all people, so they can get extra assistance when necessary. It is also connected to human services agencies throughout the state, which means that users can book services that involve multiple agencies with a single ride request. And a "mobility wallet" will provide the ability for individuals and organizations to put funds on an account for a rider to use across multiple transit services.

After a successful testing phase and with the support of community leaders, the app is now ready for public use in Washoe, Storey, Lyon, Carson, Douglas, Pershing, Humboldt, Churchill, Elko, Lander, White Pine, and Eureka counties. The plan is for the app to be available statewide by 2023.

To use the service simply download iOS Apple App or visit the Android Google Play store by searching for N4 Connect. Once the app is downloaded, users will be able to create an account, view, schedule, and connect with available transportation providers across the state to help them reach their destination.

"The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is proud to partner with N4 on this project, as part of its administration of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds. N4 Connect will play a key role in helping rural public transit connect Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services, and other opportunities" says Graham Dollarhide, NDOT Transit Program Manager.

Funding for this project is made possible by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD), and the Nevada Statewide Independent Living Council (SILC).

For more information, visit n4connect.org.

