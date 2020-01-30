Transportation Management Services Celebrates 25-Year Journey: Moving 75 Million Passengers Since 1995

SANDY SPRING, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Management Services, Inc. (TMS), the industry leader in transportation for meetings, conventions, and special events as well as emergency transportation for government agencies, celebrated its 25-year milestone during the company's company-wide meeting and set the course for further growth in 2020 and beyond.

"Of course, we are proud to celebrate our 25-year journey as a team, but it is so much more than that," said TMS Co-Founder and CEO Frank Sherman. "Our success is a credit to our amazing team members who have developed transportation strategies, planned event logistics, and delivered quality results for the world's most complex events. Indeed, because of them, we have safely and efficiently transported millions of people since we opened our doors. And the best part? We are just getting started."

Today, TMS employs more than 450 teammates operating out of 10 locations supporting clients worldwide with innovative transportation solutions. Since 1995, TMS has managed more than 4,000 events across 250 cities worldwide and moved more than 75 million passengers.

The company takes a service-first mindset and data-driven approach and leverages its unmatched experience when planning and managing transportation for national and global events such as the Olympic Games, World Cup and U.S. Open Golf Championship. TMS also has a rich history of partnering with commercial clients such as the National Association of Home Builders, Google and Microsoft and has worked with FEMA and other government agencies during state emergencies including Hurricane Harvey.

As part of its anniversary celebration, the company launched a refreshed brand, visual identity and website to reflect its journey and underscore its mission of delivering safe and reliable transportation that elevates the transportation program from a complimentary service to part of the event experience.

"Over the past 25 years, we have earned our reputation for innovation and quality, and our refreshed brand and website reflect this value we bring to our clients," added TMS President Kevin O'Connor. "Every day, our team is working together to build on and learn from what we've established so we can continue to deliver quality work, innovate how we deliver, and operate efficiently so that we can drive industry enhancements and help our company and people to grow and prosper."

About TMS

Transportation Management Services (TMS) provides industry leading transportation and event parking solutions for public and private meetings, conventions and special events as well as emergency transportation services for government agencies. Supported by a service-first mindset and data-driven approach, the company's mission is to move people safely and reliably while delivering a personal and positive experience that aligns with its clients' goals. With 25 years' experience managing transportation for thousands of events worldwide, TMS takes great pride in serving as an extension of its clients' teams.

