Transportation Management System Market in North America | Analyzing Growth in Systems Software Industry | Technavio

The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Building Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Transportation Management System (TMS) Market In North America Participants:

American Software Inc.

The company offers the Transport management system. It is a multi-modal, automated solution, which helps organizations gain control of load planning/optimization, load tendering, carrier selection, shipping, tracking, freight audit, and allocation of inbound and outbound shipments. It provides TMS system through its subsidiary Logility.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

The company offers solutions such as transportation management and warehouse management for end-users to manage their operations effectively.

E2open LLC

The company offers TMS, supply chain management applications, which monitor the inventory, invoice, and others.

https://www.technavio.com/report/transportation-management-system-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis

Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Transportation management system (TMS) market in North America is segmented as below:

Solution

Cloud-based



On-premises

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America is driven by the increasing need for efficient operations. In addition, a rise in the number of strategic partnerships is expected to trigger the transportation management system (TMS) market in North America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9.06% during the forecast period.

