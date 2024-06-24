Transportation Management Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 4.36 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of smart-connected devices boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transportation management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.36 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.87% during the forecast period. Increasing number of smart-connected devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of meta-intelligence concept in TMS. However, data privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., 3T Logistics Ltd., Alpega SA NV, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Next Generation Logistics Inc., Omnitracs LLC, One Network Enterprises Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global transportation management systems market 2024-2028

Transportation Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4366.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3T Logistics Ltd., Alpega SA NV, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Next Generation Logistics Inc., Omnitracs LLC, One Network Enterprises Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) are evolving with the integration of meta-intelligence, combining business intelligence and data analytics. This enhancement provides comprehensive operational visibility, enabling informed decisions and maximum facility utilization. Big data and IoT analytics are key components, offering real-time inventory monitoring and predictive capabilities. Cloud-based TMS solutions offer cost-effective alternatives, enabling real-time data access and streamlined IT support. The convergence of technologies like GPS trackers, 3D printers, and AI optimizes transportation management strategies, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Transportation Management System (TMS) market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for efficient and effective supply chain management. Companies are seeking to optimize their logistics operations through the use of advanced technologies such as real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automation. TMS solutions enable businesses to manage their transportation networks, from planning and execution to tracking and reporting. This results in improved visibility, reduced costs, and increased customer satisfaction. Additionally, the integration of TMS with other systems, such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, provides a seamless end-to-end solution. The use of cloud-based TMS is also on the rise, offering flexibility and scalability to businesses of all sizes. Overall, the TMS market is expected to continue growing as more companies recognize the benefits of implementing these systems to streamline their logistics operations.

Market Challenges

• In the rapidly evolving transportation management systems (TMS) market, data privacy and security are paramount concerns. With the interconnection of multiple devices and reliance on private and public networks, a secure environment is essential for transferring critical data. Interoperability issues may arise, leading to cybersecurity risks and potential data breaches. The economic consequences of cyberattacks in industries can be substantial, threatening sensor and device data accessibility via the Internet. This heightened risk may deter adoption of TMS, hindering market growth during the forecast period.

• Transportation Management Systems (TMS) play a crucial role in logistics and supply chain management. However, implementing these systems comes with challenges. One major challenge is integrating different systems and technologies for seamless data flow. Another challenge is ensuring real-time visibility and tracking of shipments. Additionally, managing complex transportation networks and optimizing routes can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Furthermore, ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining security are ongoing concerns. Lastly, training staff to effectively use the TMS and adapting to changes can also present challenges. Despite these hurdles, TMS offer significant benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service.

Segment Overview

This transportation management systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 On-premise

1.2 Cloud-based Mode Of Transportation 2.1 Roadways

2.2 Airways

2.3 Railways Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 On-premise- Transportation Management Systems (TMS) streamline the movement of goods from one place to another. These systems help businesses manage their freight transportation, optimize logistics, and improve supply chain efficiency. TMS provide real-time visibility into the transportation process, enabling companies to make informed decisions and reduce costs. They also facilitate communication between shippers, carriers, and third-party logistics providers, ensuring smooth transportation and timely delivery.

Research Analysis

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, cognitive visual recognition, and Big Data. Intelligent TMS solutions are revolutionizing the logistics industry by optimizing routes, minimizing disruptions, and improving carrier selection. Digital technology is enabling real-time data exchange between SMEs and the IT department, leading to operational efficiency gains. Autonomous vehicles, platooning systems, drones, and route optimization are transforming the way goods are transported. Procurement and financial losses are also being addressed through TMS platforms, ensuring a streamlined and cost-effective logistics process.

Market Research Overview

The Transportation Management System (TMS) market refers to a dynamic and evolving industry focused on optimizing the movement of goods from one location to another. These systems utilize advanced technologies such as real-time analytics, IoT, and machine learning to streamline logistics operations, improve supply chain visibility, and reduce costs. TMS solutions enable businesses to manage their freight transportation, inventory, warehousing, and order fulfillment in a unified platform. The market for these systems is significant, with numerous applications across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce. The adoption of TMS is driven by the need for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions, increasing globalization, and the growing complexity of supply chains. Additionally, the integration of these systems with other business applications, such as ERP and CRM, further enhances their value proposition. Overall, the TMS market presents a robust growth opportunity for businesses seeking to optimize their logistics operations and gain a competitive edge.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Solution

On-premise



Cloud-based

Mode Of Transportation

Roadways



Airways



Railways

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

