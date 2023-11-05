Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size to Grow by USD 3,704.52 million from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transportation management systems (TMS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,704.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period. By geography, the global transportation management systems (TMS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global transportation management systems (TMS) market. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is a pioneer in cross-industry adoption of cloud technology and is an attractive market for transportation management systems. The region has some of the most advanced economies in the world, resulting in the generation and use of important data. The regional market is expected to grow rapidly due to the wide acceptance of transportation management systems in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2023-2027

Transportation management systems (TMS) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global transportation management systems (TMS) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer transportation management systems (TMS) in the market are 3M Co., 3T Logistics Ltd., Alpega SA NV, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Next Generation Logistics Inc., Omnitracs LLC, One Network Enterprises Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers transportation management system solutions through its subsidiary HighJump Software.

The company offers transportation management system solutions through its subsidiary HighJump Software. Continental Traffic Service Inc. - The company offers transportation management system solutions namely Honeybee TMS.

The company offers transportation management system solutions namely Honeybee TMS. Descartes Systems Group Inc. - The company offers transportation management system solutions such as Contract Management, Load Planning and Optimization, Transportation Execution, Freight Audit.

The company offers transportation management system solutions such as Contract Management, Load Planning and Optimization, Transportation Execution, Freight Audit.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (on-premise and cloud-based), mode of transportation (roadways, railways, and airways), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These solutions are more secure than cloud-based solutions and the market is dominated by large organizations. Such organizations are more interested in system functionality than cost-effectiveness and primarily deal with critical data. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The increasing number of smart-connected devices notably drives the transportation management systems market growth. Since the number of devices grows, it becomes more difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain data within an organization. Thus, the demand for M2M and M2H communications will increase as it helps end-users simplify the management, monitoring, and maintenance of connected devices. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The emergence of the meta-intelligence concept in TMS is an emerging trend influencing the TMS Market growth.

Transportation and logistics providers will be able to understand the environmental and financial costs of each process, maximize facility utilization as well as predict capacity constraints by controlling entry and exit dates.

Additionally, major vendors plan to integrate meta-intelligence concepts into their TMS to improve business efficiency and business intelligence.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Data privacy concerns are challenges hindering the TMS market growth.

The growing connectivity and data sharing are increasing cybersecurity issues and data breaches and have traditionally focused on a limited number of connected devices.

However, the TMS revolution will bring the physical and virtual worlds together on a massive scale. Furthermore, the potential economic damage from industrial cyberattacks is significant compared to personal data breaches.

Thus, cyberattacks can compromise data from sensors and devices in industrial environments.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of TMS during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

