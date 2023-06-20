Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market size to grow by USD 3,704.52 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of smart-connected devices to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transportation management systems (TMS) market size is expected to increase by USD 3,704.52 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.24%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The transportation management systems (TMS) market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2023-2027

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Sizing

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Forecast

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Analysis

Transportation management systems (TMS) market - Vendor Landscape

The transportation management systems (TMS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

3M Co - Under its subsidiary, High Jump Software, the company offers transportation management system solutions.

Under its subsidiary, High Jump Software, the company offers transportation management system solutions. Alpega SA NV - The company offers transportation management system solutions, namely Alpega TMS.

The company offers transportation management system solutions, namely Alpega TMS. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers transportation management system solutions such as purchase order management, procurement, transportation optimization, digital connectivity, and demand planning.

Key Market Segmentation

This transportation management systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (on-premise and cloud-based), mode of transportation (roadways, railways, and airways), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises solutions are considered more secure than cloud-based solutions. This market is dominated by large organizations. These organizations are more focused on system functionality than working on cost-effectiveness. These organizations help customers to deal with critical data. As a result, they are increasingly relying on an on-premises model with more secure end-to-end quality control.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global TMS market during the forecast period. This region is considered an attractive market for transportation management systems because of the adoption of cloud technology in cross-industry. The key factor driving the growth in the region is the rising healthcare market which requires a high level of analysis.

Furthermore, the regional industrial sector is technologically mature. The maturity of the field has created various use cases that are driving the adoption of advanced technologies. The strong presence and penetration of top providers are also driving the market growth in the region.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. 3T Logistics Ltd.

Alpega SA NV

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Continental Traffic Service Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.

GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC

Koch Industries Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

Next Generation Logistics Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

One Network Enterprises Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

QAD Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Transportation management systems (TMS) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing number of smart-connected devices is notably driving the transportation management systems market growth.

The number of smart connected devices is increasing worldwide, and the total number of smart devices installed is also growing.

Furthermore, it becomes difficult for organizations to manage, monitor, and maintain data, as the number of devices is increasing.

As a result, the demand for M2M and M2H communications will increase because it helps the customers to simplify the management, monitoring, and maintenance of these connected devices.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major trends

The emergence of the meta-intelligence concept in TMS is a key trend in the TMS Market growth.

Various Vendors in the market are planning to improve business efficiency and business intelligence by integrating meta-intelligence concepts into their TMS.

Furthermore, the integration of TMS and robotics is expected to motivate more companies to adopt business intelligence for better outputs.

Hence this TMS with meta-intelligence concepts will significantly increase the demand and will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant challenges

Data privacy concerns are the major challenge impeding the TMS market growth.

The organization devices are connected to the internet and depend on public and private networks and are facing the major challenge of privacy and security concerns.

In addition, a TMS network spans multiple devices, which can lead to interoperability issues within an organization.

The potential financial damage which occurs from industrial cyberattacks is significant compared to personal data breaches.

Hence, the potential for cyber breaches will reduce TMS adoption and will restrict the growth of the transportation management systems market during the forecast period.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,704.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3T Logistics Ltd., Alpega SA NV, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Next Generation Logistics Inc., Omnitracs LLC, One Network Enterprises Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

