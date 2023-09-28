Transportation Protective Films Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 287 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Transportation Protective Films Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 287 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the transportation protective films market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample PDF:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3452/transportation-protective-films-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 287 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 5.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Transportation Protective Films Market

Transportation Protective Films Market is segmented by class type, material type, industry type, substrate type, and region.

Based on Class Type- The transportation protective films market is segmented into adhesive-coated films and self-adhesive films. The self-adhesive protective film is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing class type in the market during the forecast period. Major factors, such as increasing preference for self-adhesive protective films as they leave absolutely no residue on the surface, are easy to apply, and can be used on a variety of substrates, are expected to fuel the demand for self-adhesive protective films for the transportation industry during the forecast period.

Based on Material Type- The market is segmented into PE, PP, PET, PVC, and other films. PE is expected to remain the dominant material type to produce protective films in the market during the forecast period. PE protective films are cost-effective, lightweight, have good extensibility, and flexibility, and are environmentally friendly with no pollution. In addition to that, many manufacturers are focusing on sustainable development. PE is a recyclable material and allows them to create eco-friendly products that can be recycled.

Based on Industry Type- The market is segmented into automotive, aircraft, marine, and rail. Automotive is likely to remain the biggest demand generator for protective films in the transportation industry during the forecast period. Protective films are used for a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, such as dashboard panels, door trims, consoles, instrument panels, bumpers, body panels, spoilers, grilles, lights & lenses, side view mirrors, windshields, side windows, and glass panels. The rebounding automotive industry in the wake of rising disposable income, growing population, and strong demand for public transport are expected to drive the demand for protective films during the forecast period.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3452/transportation-protective-films-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for transportation protective films during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- Increasing transportation activities owing to rapid urbanization and population growth in countries like China and India.

- The key economies in the region are investing heavily in infrastructure development such as roads, railways, airports, and ports to support economic growth.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for transportation protective films during the forecast period. The region has a presence of many major automotive OEMs and aerospace giants, such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier, which make the region a growth engine for the protective films market. Europe is also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years.

Transportation Protective Films Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- The growing marine and rail industries.

- The expected rise in the production rate of key aircraft programs.

- The recovery of automotive production.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top Companies in the Transportation Protective Films Market?

The market is highly concentrated. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the transportation protective films market. Most of the major players are focusing on the development of sustainable and recyclable products and expanding their geographical presence by shifting focus toward China and India as attractive markets.

Chargeurs SA

Polifilm Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pregis LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

XPEL Inc.

American Blitrite Inc.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Resonac Holdings Corporation

3M Company

Company Ecoplast Ltd.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Transportation Protective Films Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research



E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research