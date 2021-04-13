Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about American Jobs Plan at 'Infrastructure In Depth,' April 16th at SVLG 'Cities Matter' Summit

It's Buttigieg's first major talk with Silicon Valley since the public unveiling of the historic infrastructure package. Tweet this

In a conversation with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Secretary Buttigieg will dive into the many local and national aspects of the Biden-Harris Administration's New American Jobs Plan.

"I look forward to exploring the future of transportation with United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "As a former mayor, Secretary Pete understands the urgency of reimagining mobility in our cities, and reinventing how we build and sustain our infrastructure. As we embark on our post-pandemic reconstruction, our collective success will depend on our willingness to act boldly in infrastructure investment."

Also appearing at the Summit as a spotlight speaker will be Federal Transportation Administration Deputy Administrator, Nuria Fernandez. The talk on equity - and following Q&A - represents Fernandez' first return talk with Silicon Valley since leaving VTA to join the Biden-Harris Administration. In local news at the Cities Matter Summit, Google's Senior Director of Real Estate Development, Alexa Arena talks community inclusion in "Developing A New Way Forward." The talk comes following the unveiling of Google's Development Agreement - including $200 million in community benefits - for their San Jose Downtown West project. And in the Summit's keynote address, President pro Tempore of the California Senate, Senator Toni Atkins will unpack the new Senate Housing Package. Tickets for the event are available at Cities Matter.

