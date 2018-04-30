Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airports

The work will be performed under the single-award Domain Awareness Integrated Network (DOMAIN) Support Services blanket purchase agreement (BPA) within TSA's Security Technology Integrated Program (STIP). A joint effort by TSA's Passenger Screening Program and Electronic Baggage Screening Program, the Unisys implementation provides a secure and scalable platform to integrate data from passenger and baggage screening equipment for real-time threat awareness and risk assessment.

The BPA has a ceiling value of $250 million over five years and covers a one-year base period followed by four option years. Under the BPA, Unisys will provide full lifecycle application development and operational support services to connect and integrate data from up to 14,000 TSA security equipment devices.

The solution includes Stealth™ microsegmentation software to deliver a powerful deployment model allowing TSA to securely connect and manage all airport screening equipment on the agency's global network. These screening devices perform duties such as scanning baggage and personnel to ensure the safety of travelers entering and leaving U.S. airports.

The Stealth security products deliver adaptive protection through the application of microsegmentation technology across extended enterprises, securing users, data, applications and systems from cyber threats. Through the creation of secure Communities of Interest, authorized users and Internet of Things devices like TSA's screening equipment engage in encrypted Stealth-enabled segments, cloaked from external attackers and protected from insider threats.

"The Unisys solution has the potential to positively disrupt the deployment concept of operations by allowing an immediate reconnect, with complete control, management, and monitoring in a secure isolated network model. Our approach provides TSA with considerable cost savings and efficiencies while ensuring security across TSA's network," said Amy Rall, group vice president for Homeland Security, and Critical Infrastructure, Unisys Federal. "The result will be a more secure and efficient deployment of devices and ability to more rapidly adapt and deploy new screening technologies across at all U.S. airports.

"Through this work of deploying Stealth and developing, implementing and maintaining these mission-critical applications for TSA, Unisys will assist the agency in its ongoing mission to ensure safety for the hundreds of millions of U.S. citizens who rely on air travel every year," said Rall. "Unisys prioritizes making microsegmentation and other advanced security work in the most critical environments, and we are proud to have been selected by TSA for this important and essential aspect of the agency's work."

For more information on Unisys Stealth, go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Risks include without limitation the possibility that no task orders will be issued to the Company under the vehicle or that the government may elect not to exercise all of the option periods. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

