TransportBPO Brings 24/7 Outsourced Dispatch and Call Center Support to Transportation Companies Across North America, the UK and Australia

Specialist BPO firm staffs taxi, NEMT, chauffeur, courier and trucking operators with trained dispatchers and virtual agents at a fraction of in-house cost

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation operators struggling to keep phones covered around the clock have a new option. TransportBPO (TransportBPO.com), a specialist outsourcing brand launched by SS Support Network LLC, now provides dedicated dispatch teams, live call answering and back-office support built exclusively for the ground transportation industry, serving fleets across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

TransportBPO, a specialist call center and dispatch outsourcing brand serving transportation companies in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. TransportBPO dispatchers provide 24/7 live call answering and trip coordination for taxi, NEMT, chauffeur, courier and trucking fleets.

The company addresses a problem most fleet owners know well: covering a 24/7 dispatch desk in-house typically demands four to six full-time hires per seat once nights, weekends, sick days and turnover are factored in. TransportBPO replaces that overhead with remote dispatchers and customer service representatives who work directly inside a client's existing phone system and dispatch software, taking live bookings, coordinating drivers, managing route changes and handling rider calls in real time. Most accounts go live within days.

"Every unanswered phone call in this industry is revenue walking out the door," said Nimra Khalid, chief operating officer of SS Support Network LLC. "A taxi company that misses a 2 a.m. call loses the fare. An NEMT provider that misses one leaves a patient waiting. We built TransportBPO so a 12-vehicle fleet can afford the same round-the-clock coverage a 300-vehicle fleet has, without hiring a single additional employee."

Unlike generalist answering services, TransportBPO trains agents on transportation-specific workflows before they ever take a call. That includes non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) trip protocols and Medicaid broker requirements in the U.S., private hire and patient transport standards in the U.K., and the dispatch platforms most commonly used by taxi, limousine, courier and trucking operators. Agents are scheduled to each client's local time zone, covering peak booking windows, overnight shifts, weekends and holidays.

Services at launch include 24/7 live dispatch, inbound call answering, virtual agents for overflow and after-hours volume, customer service teams for booking lines, and back-office functions such as billing, scheduling, claims follow-up and data entry. Pricing is structured for small and mid-size fleets, a segment that has historically operated without after-hours coverage because in-house staffing costs put it out of reach.

TransportBPO enters the market backed by an established operation rather than as a startup. Parent company SS Support Network LLC, registered in Vancouver, Washington, runs a delivery team of more than 50 trained agents and has served healthcare and transportation clients in dispatch, medical billing, credentialing and customer support since its founding. The new brand consolidates that transportation experience under a dedicated name.

Fleet operators can request a custom quote or schedule a consultation at https://transportbpo.com.

About TransportBPO

TransportBPO is a specialist call center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider serving ground transportation companies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company delivers 24/7 dispatch, live call answering, virtual agents, customer service and back-office support for taxi, private hire, NEMT, chauffeur, courier and trucking operators. TransportBPO is a brand of SS Support Network LLC of Vancouver, Washington.

Media Contact

Issabela Masters, General Manager

TransportBPO / SS Support Network LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006

Website: https://transportbpo.com

SOURCE TransportBPO