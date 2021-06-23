Transportes Aeromar, Mexico and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC Announce Multi-year ATR Propeller Maintenance Support Contract

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc. and Transportes Aeromar of Mexico, announced today the signing of a multi-year contract to provide complete propeller maintenance for Aeromar's fleet of Next Gen ATR 42 and 72 Aircraft. Javier Tellez Vidal, Procurement and Supply Chain Manager, Transportes Aeromar, said "After a competitive market study of the alternatives, the decision to choose Piedmont Propulsion Systems made both technical and financial sense for us."

Piedmont Propulsion Systems has worked with industry leaders including Air Canada Jazz, WestJet, Lion Air Group, FedEx Express, Lufthansa Technik, Bombardier Aerospace and the United States Department of Defense. With decades of proven propeller MRO performance, coupled with new proprietary FAA-certified replacement parts and repairs reducing operating costs and extending time-on-wing, Piedmont Propulsion Systems provides unmatched benefits to operators. Piedmont Propulsion Systems is the only independent propeller maintenance facility providing complete overhaul capabilities on the Hamilton Sundstrand 568F propeller assembly, including compression wrap removal and installation.

Piedmont Propulsion Systems General Manager Sammy Oakley echoed Mr. Tellez's sentiments "Piedmont Propulsion Systems has invested extensively in the ATR/568F platform which allows us to provide significant cost savings for our customers. We're excited to continue and grow our relationship with Javier Tellez and his team".

About Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC (www.piedmontpropulsion.com)

Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC ("Piedmont Propulsion Systems"), a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., is a world leader in propeller MRO for regional, corporate, and military aircraft. Piedmont Propulsion Systems holds FAA & EASA Propeller Class 1 and Class 2 Propeller Repair Station ratings for all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers. Piedmont Propulsion Systems is also a Hartzell recommended service facility. Piedmont Propulsion Systems is the only facility in the world with FAA/EASA certification to overhaul all ATR and Dash 8 / Q400 propeller types, including the Hamilton 568F and Dowty R408 propeller. Piedmont Propulsion Systems also supports out-of-production propellers including the Hamilton 14SF/RF, Saab 340, Fokker 27/50/60, EMB-120 & DHC-6 platforms. More information may be found at www.piedmontpropulsion.com.

About First Aviation Services Inc.® (www.firstaviation.com)

First Aviation Services Inc. ("FAvS"), headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of component repair and overhaul, PMA parts manufacturing and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. FAvS's principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc. ("AeTR") and Evōlution Aerospace, Inc. ("EVO") in Wichita, KS, Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC ("Piedmont Propulsion Systems") in Winston-Salem, NC and Aviation Blade Services, Inc. ("ABS") in Kissimmee, FL. Together, the companies repair and overhaul Landing Gear systems, Flight Controls, Actuation Systems, Lighting, Power Supplies, Oxygen and Fire Suppression systems, Hydrostatic Testing, Crew Masks, all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers and Sikorsky rotor blades. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company's website www.firstaviation.com.

