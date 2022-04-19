Transpose Raises $3 Million Seed Round to Revolutionize Web3 Data Infrastructure Tweet this

By providing developers with streamlined access to high-level blockchain data, Transpose enables substantially faster and more powerful web3 development. Prior to Transpose, translating low-level blockchain data into a usable, human-readable format was an incredibly slow process. A developer needed to parse, trace, and clean raw blockchain data one transaction at a time, record a complete history of all blockchain transactions, and store this data at scale for repeated use.

Transpose solves these problems by delivering human-readable blockchain data at scale, tailored to users' web3 data needs. To spearhead this effort, the company will be iteratively launching their Open Alpha over the next several weeks. The Open Alpha will be free and will include the following suite of offerings:

Block API : Query accounts, blocks, transactions, internal transactions, and logs in bulk. NFT API : Fetch any collection, NFT, owner, transfer, and sale, backed by a world-class metadata and image CDN. Token API : Lookup any fungible token, transfer, balance, price, and trade, including any ETH transfer or account balance. Wallet API : Retrieve a wallet's tokens, NFTs, transfers, sales, trades, swaps, loans, DAO contributions, games, and more — all in human-readable JSON format.

Sign-ups for the Open Alpha are currently available on the website. Transpose is also actively building out a world-class engineering team and can be reached at [email protected] for job inquiries.

For more information, please visit https://www.transpose.io/blogs/transpose-raises-3m-to-make-web3-data-simple .

About Transpose

Transpose is on a mission to simplify the web3 data landscape. Founded by Alex Langshur and Michael Calvey, Transpose is building out a suite of APIs that provides enterprise-grade access to high-level, human readable data across the web3 stack. Investors include MaC Venture Capital, HOF Capital, Soma Capital, Pareto Holdings, and numerous angels. Formerly known as NFTY CTY, Transpose is based in New York City. More information is available at transpose.io.

