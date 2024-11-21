Transposon Therapeutics Strengthens and Expands Development Pipeline with the Acquisition of a Portfolio of Novel Nucleoside Analogs for Oncology

Portfolio of nucleoside chemotherapeutics for the targeted treatment of pancreatic cancer, certain other solid tumors and hematologic cancers

Builds upon leadership position in developing best-in-class, late-stage nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transposon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a platform of novel, orally administered therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and aging-related diseases, today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of novel nucleoside analogs from PrimeFour Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on cancer chemotherapeutic agents.

The portfolio of novel nucleosides consists of a chemically diverse library of unique analogs. The most advanced lead compounds are nucleosides that cause "synthetic lethality" in cancers characterized by distinct tumor-defined genetic signatures, allowing them to be precisely targeted to the most susceptible cancers with reduced toxicity. These compounds can be targeted towards cancers with newly discovered genetic biomarkers that are present in pancreatic and certain other solid tumors as well as in hematologic cancers, allowing for personalized therapy in those patients most likely to respond to treatment.

"This transaction allows us to build upon our leadership in developing first-in-class and best-in-class nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, including ALS, PSP and Alzheimer's disease. We are excited to expand our pipeline to include this portfolio of potent nucleoside chemotherapeutics with significant therapeutic potential against a variety of cancers," said Eckard Weber, M.D., founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Transposon. "We look forward to advancing the lead compounds into preclinical development to target DNA-damage repair deficient cancers, such as pancreatic and colorectal cancers."

About Transposon

Transposon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of novel nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative and aging-related diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead clinical compound, TPN-101, is first-in-class to address LINE-1 reverse transcriptase for treating neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

Transposon is advancing TPN-101 into Phase 3 registration studies for the treatment amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Alzheimer's disease. The company also has a discovery platform supporting a deep pipeline of novel therapies to address additional indications.

About PrimeFour

PrimeFour discovered and developed a class of novel nucleoside analogs that are selectively incorporated into cancer cells with biomarker-identifiable DNA damage repair deficiencies and that, once incorporated into some cancer cells, cause irreversible DNA damage and cancer cell death.

