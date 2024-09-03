Transtar Aftermarket Solutions Makes $10 Million Investment in Transmission Repair Inventory

CLEVELAND, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Aftermarket Solutions, a division of NexaMotion Group (NMG), announced a $10 million investment into the company's transmission repair inventory. The company is investing in 6-, 8- and 10-speed transmissions to support its transmission repair shops and provide more service and supply options for these rapidly growing transmission families.

The complexity of finding the right inventory and the ability to accurately find the right part is increasingly difficult on late models. "Our company's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair, and customers can go to one place to find everything they need on our Transend platform," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group. "Expanding our inventory to support these additional transmissions reflects our commitment to the automotive aftermarket industry and providing that solution for service technicians and repair centers."

About Transtar Aftermarket Solutions

Founded in 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar Aftermarket Solutions is a global leader in transmission and driveline-related solutions and the fastest-growing general repair parts distributor in the US. Transtar is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, offering the broadest product catalog and best-in-class distribution of quality OE, aftermarket parts and premium remanufactured products. With over 70 locations throughout the domestic United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, they deliver products to over 80 countries. All products are available online at www.Transend.us.

SOURCE Transtar Aftermarket Solutions