Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Contract for the Sale of Paragon Systems to Indiana

BRIGHTON, Mich., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Transtar Autobody Technologies announces a new partnership with the state of Indiana to provide disinfecting systems to keep the employees and citizens of Indiana safe. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transtar, a chemical company, transitioned some of its manufacturing from automotive products to isopropyl alcohol to disinfect surfaces. Further, Transtar built a system - including disinfectants, cleaners, applicators and processes - to quickly and efficiently treat surfaces with a minimum of disruption to business operations. This offering has been launched as the Paragon Treatment System.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to provide the Indiana Department of Transportation with our Paragon system and disinfecting capabilities. With our own company footprint in Indiana, we're committed to making sure individuals in our community are in a safe and clean environment. At the beginning of the pandemic, through the ingenuity of our team, we developed a patent-pending system and products to help keep our employees and customers working safely," states Ben DePompei, President of Transtar Autobody Technologies. "We look forward to working with the Indiana Department of Transportation and other government agencies to provide disinfecting products to efficiently clean surfaces in numerous environments at scale."

The Paragon Treatment System offers a range of specialized applicators designed to deliver the right amount of disinfectant quickly, efficiently, and safely for the job and is an effective, affordable, and simple industry-targeted approach based on EPA/CDC guidelines. To see the Paragon System in action please see the links below.

