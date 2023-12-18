Transtar Holding Company Announces Acquisition of Arch Auto Parts

News provided by

Transtar Holding Company

18 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Holding Company is excited to announce the acquisition of Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas. Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of innovative and industry-leading automotive aftermarket businesses. Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

Transtar Holding Company President and CEO Neil Sethi said, "Arch Auto Parts aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and marks the largest acquisition for Transtar Holding Company in general automotive repair parts distribution, which exemplifies our commitment to growth in this segment. I am incredibly proud to welcome Arch under the NexaMotion Group umbrella. We are excited to partner with the entire Arch team and look forward to accelerating our growth plans."

Following the acquisition, Arch Auto Parts and its team members will operate as a business unit of NexaMotion Group. Arch Auto Parts owner and CEO Chris Bodh will join the executive leadership team as Group President of General Repair Businesses. Through this combination, Arch will be positioned to rapidly accelerate the growth of its expansive products, services and locations.

"This is a great opportunity for Arch to join NexaMotion Group," said Bodh. "Having their support and partnership gives us a major advantage to do more for our team members, customers and suppliers, and we're excited to be part of a great company that shares our values and culture."  

About Transtar Holding Company
Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class customer service, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group for the aftermarket industry and CoverFlexx Group for vehicle and equipment coatings. Learn more at www.transtarholding.com

About NexaMotion Group
NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and expansive, customer-driven product solutions. Learn more at www.nexamotiongroup.com.

SOURCE Transtar Holding Company

Also from this source

Transtar Holding Company Announces the Formation of NexaMotion Group

Transtar Holding Company Announces the Formation of NexaMotion Group

Transtar Holding Company announced today the formation of NexaMotion Group. NexaMotion Group will include the automotive aftermarket businesses that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.